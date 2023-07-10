Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, traveling for work, or playing the latest video game, Lenovo laptops are highly rated and extremely reliable. This week is a great time to shop for a new laptop with special offers and deals across the entire Lenovo lineup available right now. The Lenovo Black Friday in July Sale is one of the brand's biggest discount events of the year, offering up to 75% off laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 convertibles. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off your purchase with code HOWL.

Shop the Lenovo Sale

Right now, Lenovo is slashing prices on laptops to upgrade your work from home setup and set your recent graduate up with a new PC for the job search ahead of them. The Lenovo sale has something for everyone, including powerful laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon that is a serious productivity enhancer.

The ThinkPads and Ideapads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for college, work or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Black Friday in July Sale to help you find the right laptop for your needs.

ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 At 75% off, you can enjoy this doorbuster deal for a fraction of its usual price. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 5 is a durable laptop option for students. Its screen is resistant to scratches and scraps, and the keyboard is spill-resistant, which is great for any unforeseen oops. You get the best of both worlds with this Lenovo ThinkPad because you can use is as a tablet or a laptop. $939 $229 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Intel (14") The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop takes multitasking to the next level. With CPUs that intelligently allocate workloads to the right thread, on the right core, at the right time—this laptop allows for better video collaboration and productivity based on how you’re using your device. $2,909 $1,330 WITH COUPON THINKPADCLEARANCE202 Shop Now

