Whether you're dreading summer ever ending or counting down the days until class is in session, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. Between Prime Day and Walmart+ Week both swiftly approaching, back-to-school sales are officially in full swing. Wayfair just kicked off its back-to-school sale today with huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room or apartment.

Right now, the Wayfair Back-to-College Sale is taking up to 60% off college living and dorm essentials, including bedding, lamps, storage, and kitchen staples to turn your space into a proper home for the new semester.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable living room furniture to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop the best deals from Wayfair's Back-to-College Sale to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.

Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Wayfair Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space. $50 $38 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart+ Memberships Are 50% Off for an Entire Year Right Now

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

Save Up to $500 on Apple's MacBooks with these Prime Day Laptop Deals

Back to School 2023 Shopping: The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators