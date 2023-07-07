Save Up to 60% on Dorm Room Essentials from Wayfair's Back-to-College Sale
Whether you're dreading summer ever ending or counting down the days until class is in session, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. Between Prime Day and Walmart+ Week both swiftly approaching, back-to-school sales are officially in full swing. Wayfair just kicked off its back-to-school sale today with huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room or apartment.
Right now, the Wayfair Back-to-College Sale is taking up to 60% off college living and dorm essentials, including bedding, lamps, storage, and kitchen staples to turn your space into a proper home for the new semester.
Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable living room furniture to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop the best deals from Wayfair's Back-to-College Sale to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.
Back-to-School Bedding Deals
Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Four corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly.
Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space.
This 5-piece comforter set tops your bed with laid back style. It includes a comforter, two matching pillow shams, and a square throw pillow – all in 100% pre-washed cotton that only gets softer over time.
For a quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to save on dorm room bedding, this hypoallergenic sheet set comes in Twin and Twin XL sizes. The set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
The down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long. This reversible and oversized comforter is well-made, highly durable, and machine washable.
Back-to-School Storage and Organization Deals
The perfect solution for cluttered closets, this open cube storage bin offers a helping hand for your dorm room organization efforts. Its convenient collapsible design is made from quality fabric and tucks away in small spaces with ease.
Organize your growing collection of footwear at college with this shoe rack. Four tiers hold up to twelve pairs of shoes.
Moved off campus and need extra storage in your new bathroom or kitchen? This shelving unit has adjustable leveling feet to fit your space.
This sox-drawer storage chest is wide to provide extra drawer capacity anywhere organization is needed. Six equal size drawers and an ample top can go next to a desk to put items within reach.
Back-to-School Kitchen Deals
Radiant and solution-oriented, this cookware set brings high performance and easy convenience to anyone's kitchen. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
This set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 mugs, all scratch-resistant so you can stack them for easy storage.
Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two skillets, and a covered sauté pan, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.
Perform all cooking tasks, in portions large and small, with this cookware set. Simmer, saute, fry, boil, or braise to your heart's content.
Back-to-School Furniture Deals
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
This coffee table leans into its coastal farmhouse look with natural wood finishes and a mixed material design. Plus, there's an open bottom shelf where you can keep stacks of books or storage baskets.
