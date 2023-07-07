Shop

Save Up to 60% on Dorm Room Essentials from Wayfair's Back-to-College Sale

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair Back-to-School Sale
Whether you're dreading summer ever ending or counting down the days until class is in session, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. Between Prime Day and Walmart+ Week both swiftly approaching, back-to-school sales are officially in full swing. Wayfair just kicked off its back-to-school sale today with huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room or apartment. 

Right now, the Wayfair Back-to-College Sale is taking up to 60% off college living and dorm essentials, including bedding, lamps, storage, and kitchen staples to turn your space into a proper home for the new semester.

Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable living room furniture to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop the best deals from Wayfair's Back-to-College Sale to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.

Back-to-School Bedding Deals

Alwyn Home All Season Goose Down Comforter
Alwyn Home All Season Goose Down Comforter
Wayfair
Alwyn Home All Season Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Four corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$300$135
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket
Wayfair
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket

Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space.

$50$38
Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Wayfair
Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set

This 5-piece comforter set tops your bed with laid back style. It includes a comforter, two matching pillow shams, and a square throw pillow – all in 100% pre-washed cotton that only gets softer over time.

$160$106
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase

For a quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to save on dorm room bedding, this hypoallergenic sheet set comes in Twin and Twin XL sizes. The set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.

$38$22
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Wayfair
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

The down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long. This reversible and oversized comforter is well-made, highly durable, and machine washable.

$91$37

Back-to-School Storage and Organization Deals

Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)
Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)

The perfect solution for cluttered closets, this open cube storage bin offers a helping hand for your dorm room organization efforts. Its convenient collapsible design is made from quality fabric and tucks away in small spaces with ease.

$38$20
12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack
12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack
Wayfair
12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack

Organize your growing collection of footwear at college with this shoe rack. Four tiers hold up to twelve pairs of shoes.

$70$33
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter
Wayfair
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter

Moved off campus and need extra storage in your new bathroom or kitchen? This shelving unit has adjustable leveling feet to fit your space.

$106$50
Hundo 6 Drawer Rolling Storage Chest
Hundo 6 Drawer Rolling Storage Chest
Wayfair
Hundo 6 Drawer Rolling Storage Chest

This sox-drawer storage chest is wide to provide extra drawer capacity anywhere organization is needed. Six equal size drawers and an ample top can go next to a desk to put items within reach.

$200$104

 

Back-to-School Kitchen Deals

Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece
Wayfair
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece

Radiant and solution-oriented, this cookware set brings high performance and easy convenience to anyone's kitchen. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.

$260$170
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

This set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 mugs, all scratch-resistant so you can stack them for easy storage.

$50$35
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Wayfair
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece

Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two skillets, and a covered sauté pan, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.

$275$100
Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair
Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set

Perform all cooking tasks, in portions large and small, with this cookware set. Simmer, saute, fry, boil, or braise to your heart's content.

$340$120

Back-to-School Furniture Deals

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.

$838$400
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572$200
Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table

This coffee table leans into its coastal farmhouse look with natural wood finishes and a mixed material design. Plus, there's an open bottom shelf where you can keep stacks of books or storage baskets.

$434$245

