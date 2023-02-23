Shopping

Take Up to 25% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover: Shop Weekender Bags, Backpacks and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover

Aside from longer days and warmer weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from winter to spring is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 25% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors.

Shop Dagne Dover Sale

The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Bye Winter Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.

Dagne Dover Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large
Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon Caryall Bag - Extra Large

For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$245$189
Landon Caryall Bag - Medium
Landon Caryall Bag - Medium
Dagne Dover
Landon Caryall Bag - Medium

Go from the office to the gym with ease with this mid-size bag, featuring a laptop sleeve and shoe bag.

$185$139
Dakota Neoprene Backpack - Medium
Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover
Dakota Neoprene Backpack - Medium

"Love this backpack for travel!" wrote one happy reviewer of the Dakota Medium. "Lots of well-thought compartments, waterproof material. Bought the medium and i think it’s the perfect size. Overall, very happy with my purchase."

$195$148
Ace Fanny Pack
Ace Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover
Ace Fanny Pack

Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.

$95$79
Micah Crossbody
Micah Crossbody
Dagne Dover
Micah Crossbody

This petite bag is surprisingly roomy with interior and exterior pockets, a key leash and adjustable shoulder straps.

$110$89
Dash Grocery Tote
Dash Grocery Tote
Dagne Dover
Dash Grocery Tote

This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and more with built-in pockets.

$25$20
Rider Shoulder Bag
Rider Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover
Rider Shoulder Bag

Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to spring outfits.

$125$99
Pacific Tote
Pacific Tote
Dagne Dover
Pacific Tote

A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical.

$165$99
Mila Toiletry Organizer
Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover
Mila Toiletry Organizer

Ensure your precious skincare products stay put during travel with this handy organizer.

$50$40
Jemi Tote
Jemi Tote
Dagne Dover
Jemi Tote

This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets.

$175$139

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Your Next Trip

Save on Spring Fashion Essentials at Michael Kors Presidents' Day Sale

16 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023 for Every Budget

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Winter Travel

Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry

The 16 Best Diaper Bags for 2023

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond