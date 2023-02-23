Aside from longer days and warmer weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from winter to spring is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 25% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors.

Shop Dagne Dover Sale

The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Bye Winter Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.

Micah Crossbody Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody This petite bag is surprisingly roomy with interior and exterior pockets, a key leash and adjustable shoulder straps. $110 $89 Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Rider Shoulder Bag Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to spring outfits. $125 $99 Shop Now

Pacific Tote Dagne Dover Pacific Tote A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical. $165 $99 Shop Now

Jemi Tote Dagne Dover Jemi Tote This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets. $175 $139 Shop Now

