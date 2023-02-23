Take Up to 25% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover: Shop Weekender Bags, Backpacks and More
Aside from longer days and warmer weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from winter to spring is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 25% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors.
The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.
Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Bye Winter Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.
For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.
Go from the office to the gym with ease with this mid-size bag, featuring a laptop sleeve and shoe bag.
"Love this backpack for travel!" wrote one happy reviewer of the Dakota Medium. "Lots of well-thought compartments, waterproof material. Bought the medium and i think it’s the perfect size. Overall, very happy with my purchase."
Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.
This petite bag is surprisingly roomy with interior and exterior pockets, a key leash and adjustable shoulder straps.
This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and more with built-in pockets.
Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to spring outfits.
A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical.
Ensure your precious skincare products stay put during travel with this handy organizer.
