Shopping

Away Luggage Summer Sale: Save Up to $100 on Carry-Ons and Checked Suitcases

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Away Luggage Summer Sale
Away Travel

Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. Just in time for you to travel all summer long, Away's smartly designed luggage is on sale now. The Away luggage sale is full of suitcase sets that are sized to nest inside each other for smarter storage. You can save on the brand’s famous carry-ons and checked bags that will last for many trips to come.

Shop Away's Luggage Sale

Whether you're heading home for Father's Day or out on a long-overdue vacation, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air. Away's luggage is perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. During the Away summer sale, you can get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a set of three suitcases — the Carry-On, Medium, and Large. 

Ideal for extended stays or those trips where you bring back more than you packed, the Bigger Carry-On has an interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. Right now, you can save $50 on luggage sets with the Bigger Carry-On that is still sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines.

Ahead, get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler and shop the best deals on Away luggage from the summer sale.

Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On, The Medium
Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On, The Medium
Away
Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On, The Medium

The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.

$620$570
Set of 2 Classic — The Bigger Carry-On, The Large
Set of 2 Classic
Away
Set of 2 Classic — The Bigger Carry-On, The Large

Save $50 on the Bigger Carry-On and the Large for longer trips this summer.

$670$620
Set of 3 Classic — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium
Set of 3 Classic — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium
Away
Set of 3 Classic — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium

Get $100 off the ideal three-piece luggage set for a family getaway. When not in use, the smaller suitcases nest inside The Large to save space.

$995$895
Set of 2 Flex
Set of 2 Flex
Away
Set of 2 Flex

Away's largest suitcase and bigger carry-on get even more roomy thanks to a flex feature that expands to give an additional 1.75" of space.

$770$720
Set of 3 Flex
Set of 3 Flex
Away
Set of 3 Flex

Count on this luggage set to make all of your trips more manageable—especially since it’s easy to pack in more. With each bag's flex feature, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit.

$1,165$1,065

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Gear Up for Summer Travel With Paravel Luggage Sets On Sale Right Now

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Before Summer Vacation

Shop Calpak's Memorial Day Sale for Up to 45% Off Stylish Luggage

Monos Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories

The Best Samsonite Memorial Day Deals: Save 30% On Luggage for Summer

Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip