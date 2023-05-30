Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. Just in time for you to travel all summer long, Away's smartly designed luggage is on sale now. The Away luggage sale is full of suitcase sets that are sized to nest inside each other for smarter storage. You can save on the brand’s famous carry-ons and checked bags that will last for many trips to come.

Shop Away's Luggage Sale

Whether you're heading home for Father's Day or out on a long-overdue vacation, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air. Away's luggage is perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. During the Away summer sale, you can get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a set of three suitcases — the Carry-On, Medium, and Large.

Ideal for extended stays or those trips where you bring back more than you packed, the Bigger Carry-On has an interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. Right now, you can save $50 on luggage sets with the Bigger Carry-On that is still sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines.

Ahead, get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler and shop the best deals on Away luggage from the summer sale.

Set of 3 Flex Away Set of 3 Flex Count on this luggage set to make all of your trips more manageable—especially since it’s easy to pack in more. With each bag's flex feature, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit. $1,165 $1,065 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Gear Up for Summer Travel With Paravel Luggage Sets On Sale Right Now

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Before Summer Vacation

Shop Calpak's Memorial Day Sale for Up to 45% Off Stylish Luggage

Monos Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories

The Best Samsonite Memorial Day Deals: Save 30% On Luggage for Summer

Apple AirTags Are Receiving A Rare Discount at Amazon Right Now

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip