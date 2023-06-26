The Best Luggage Deals at the Monos 4th of July Sale: Save on Top-Rated Carry-Ons, Backpacks, & More
Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases is offering 4th of July deals on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.
Whether you need a new checked bag for your summer vacation or were waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, Monos is offering up to 20% off sitewide. TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization.
Now through July 4, the Monos 4th of July Sale is discounting every suitcase as well as weekender bags and backpacks for your quick getaway. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.
Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel accessories. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel.
Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale, and be sure to use code JULY at checkout to apply the full discount.
The Carry On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry on baggage.
For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines.
An extra front compartment and larger carry on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage.
Combining the wonderful attributes of aluminum and polycarbonate luggage, the Hybrid Carry-On is color-matched to perfection, and don't fret about luggage size, as this fits flawlessly in an overhead bin.
An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (transportation security administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip.
"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."
Pair this personal item with rolling carry on luggage or use by itself for your next multi-day long trip. Coated in a nylon material, this bag is water resistant and comes in a wide range of colors.
Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look or take it by itself for personal carry on baggage.
A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack.
Wear this sling bag over your shoulder or across your body for easy access to your phone, documents and other essentials.
Built-in elastic loops, document and card sleeves, a key ring and zippered pocket makes this bag the perfect travel companion.
