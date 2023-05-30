12 Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage Sets for Summer
Summer vacation season is almost upon us. Whether you're headed out of town for a well-deserved getaway or a long family vacation, you'll want luggage that is built for any journey. This week, Amazon has incredible luggage deals on suitcase sets and stand-alone bags from shopper-loved brands. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some great discounts before summer really gets started.
When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked baggage and carry-on can be stylish as well as durable.
If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set, we've done the research so you have one less thing to worry about this summer. From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options from Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best luggage deals on suitcases and luggage sets for your next work trip or summertime adventure.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now
Save $75 on this Samsonite carry-on. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.
Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for any trip. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this pink and mint green carry-on.
Samsonite's ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel.
Built with durable scratch-resistant exterior, Amazon's spacious suitcase is great for air travel, road trips, or business.
Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets
Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.
Transport your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly with three extremely lightweight and durable spinners.
The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips.
This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials.
This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
