Elevate Your Activewear With the Best Finds From lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples but are also longtime go-tos for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is overflowing with can't-miss styles for summer and fall. You can find leggings, joggers and staples like running shorts and more for less.
In this hidden corner of lululemon's site, one of the brand's most beloved leggings is going for an all-time low price you don't want to miss. The super-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with thousands of rave reviews. Right now, select Align leggings are available for just $49.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 19 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
As the weather continues to shift, lululemon's best 'We Made Too Much' finds include some of their best-selling tennis dresses, tank tops, running shoes, and more. They are all perfect for sweaty workouts and there is nothing clearance about them. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are both comfortable and durable to be worn all year.
In addition to the Align leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles can be found at lululemon for a fraction of the cost. Whether you're shopping for yourself or purchasing gifts, don't miss out on the best specials from lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
We love the lululemon Align Wide Leg pant for yoga, walking and lounging.
Slide into something more comfortable post-workout with these lululemon Restfeel Slides.
Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend this summer with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
Designed for running and training, the lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce, and agile support.
For when the sun gets hotty hot, throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect workout fit.
Designed for yoga, the lululemon Align tank top is so weightless and buttery soft, all you feel is comfort in your practice. Pair with your favorite sports bra.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.
Feel light and free in these designed-for-yoga pants.
Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton's lululemon Running Sneakers Just Got a Comfy Upgrade
Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long
lululemon Launches Back to School Collection for Fall 2023
The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors
The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon to Shop Now
The 18 Best Backpacks to Shop Now for Going Back to School Fall 2023
Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers
The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear
There's Now a Clear Version of lululemon's Viral Belt Bag