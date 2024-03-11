LEGO builders and racing fans, start your engines. The next round of LEGO Speed Champions is here. Released on March 1, the new range of race car kits are already flying off the shelved. LEGO partnered with iconic brands such as McLaren Racing, BMW and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team for four new racing-inspired cars.

Shop LEGO Speed Champions

Shrinking down real cars, the LEGO Speed Champions 2024 lineup focuses on smaller, more affordable sets than the massive and intricate Technic builds. Priced at just $27, or $45 for the BMW two-pack, these race cars are perfect for kids and adults alike. They even feature mini-figurines decked out in race suits and helmets ready to take the driver's seat.

Within the latest wave of LEGO Speed Champions sets, there is only one that is not based on a prototype race car. That would be the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which is actually a production car that you can buy for thousands more dollars than this LEGO set. It is a more detailed toy version of the new pony car that would make an ideal gift for kids aged nine or older and fans of the American car maker.

If you're brave enough to get behind the wheel, all the new LEGO sets are available to shop at Walmart. Check them out below and race to the finish line.

RELATED CONTENT: