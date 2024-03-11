Gifts

LEGO Speed Champions 2024 Sets Are Here With BMW, Audi, Ford and McLaren Formula 1

Lego Racing Kit
LEGO
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:34 PM PDT, March 11, 2024

Build and display realistic models of real-life racing cars with all the new LEGO Speed Champions sets.

LEGO builders and racing fans, start your engines. The next round of LEGO Speed Champions is here. Released on March 1, the new range of race car kits are already flying off the shelved. LEGO partnered with iconic brands such as McLaren Racing, BMW and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team for four new racing-inspired cars.

Shop LEGO Speed Champions

Shrinking down real cars, the LEGO Speed Champions 2024 lineup focuses on smaller, more affordable sets than the massive and intricate Technic builds. Priced at just $27, or $45 for the BMW two-pack, these race cars are perfect for kids and adults alike. They even feature mini-figurines decked out in race suits and helmets ready to take the driver's seat.

Within the latest wave of LEGO Speed Champions sets, there is only one that is not based on a prototype race car. That would be the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which is actually a production car that you can buy for thousands more dollars than this LEGO set. It is a more detailed toy version of the new pony car that would make an ideal gift for kids aged nine or older and fans of the American car maker.

If you're brave enough to get behind the wheel, all the new LEGO sets are available to shop at Walmart. Check them out below and race to the finish line.

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

Kids and F1 fans can place the driver minifigure in the cockpit to enjoy a superfast ride with this 2023 McLaren Formula 1 race car. it also includes team-sponsor logos and a papaya safety halo.

LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car

LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car

Packed with authentic details, the brick-built replica of the real-life Dark Horse model includes a rear wing, distinctive grille and headlights.

LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars

LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars

Kids can build, display and play with this LEGO Speed Champions double pack featuring a BMW M4 GT3 and a BMW M Hybrid V8. They'll love staging exciting racing action with two BMW Race Cars.

LEGO Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car

LEGO Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car

This LEGO version of the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car includes a large rear wing, rear diffuser and long hood.

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 R Performance Pull-Back

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 R Performance Pull-Back
Walmart

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 R Performance Pull-Back

Imagine what it’s like to be in the driving seat of a real Mercedes F1 race car with this fun gift for kids. Just pull back to send the car racing.

 

