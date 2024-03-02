The 2024 Formula 1 season begins today with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir. Instead of the traditional Sunday spot, the highly anticipated race is taking place on a Saturday for the very first time because of Ramadan. This season-opener will see the new 2024 cars get their competitive debuts at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Following a week of pre-season testing, now the lap times really count and fans will be able to get a good idea of the performance of each team heading into the season. On-track action started Thursday with Free Practice 1 and FP2. Friday then saw FP3 and the first qualifying session of the year.

Get set for a brand new season of Formula 1. Here’s how to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix live in the U.S., including where to stream the F1 event for free.

When is the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this Saturday, March 2, 2024. The race will start at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Live coverage on ESPN begins at 9:55 a.m. ET and there will also be a replay at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix without cable

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, F1 fans in the U.S. can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix online for free.

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Another option for watching the Bahrain Grand Prix without cable today is Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Bahrain Grand Prix if you're not home.

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

