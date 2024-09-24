Elevate your holiday gifts with unique, thoughtful picks for the men in your life from tech and clothing to cooking.
The winter holiday season is still a way off, but it can creep up quickly. It's a good idea to shop for gifts early before the nightmare of delayed shipping and out-of-stock most-wanted items. Especially when it comes to the men in your life, be it a husband, father, son or friend, they can be challenging to shop for. So, we also started early with the best gifts for men to help you get a head start on what guys really want (and so you can relax with a cup of spiked eggnog later).
Of course, you can check out our best wine Advent calendars and other gift ideas we are already curating, but these pressies are especially great for the fellas. Whether he's a sporty type, a country music fan or a Don Draper, we've got you covered. We found tech gifts, self-care gifts, gifts for foodies, and more. There are so many wonderful and unique picks to shop now, ones he will absolutely love.
Scroll on to see a few top picks from Apple, L.L. Bean, Huckberry and more. Cheers to good gifting!
The Best Gifts for Him
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, Water & Weather Resistant
The rugged jacket of his dreams, made with waxed and weather-resistant heavyweight sailcloth, this timeless jacket was popularized after being spotted on the hit Western show Yellowstone.
Ranger Station Tobac + Musk
If he prefers to stand out from the pack, this Nashville fragrance house's bespoke scent might be for him. It has notes of sweet pipe tobacco, blue musk, clove and amber. The brand also makes candles, car fresheners and more.
Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2024
If he enjoys trying different craft beers, this is the gift for him: 12 cans of IPA, pale ales and more.
The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Classic Sandalwood Bundle
This kit has everything he needs to have the smoothest, best-smelling mug in the room. Among many gift set options, this one has pre-shave oil, shave cream, aftershave balm and a kit bag.
Godinger Skull Whiskey Decanter
This decor-making decanter from Godinger is a lovely gift for any whiskey aficionado.
The Best Cooking Gifts for Men
GreenPan X Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Essential Stanley Pan
A hot collab between actor and foodie Stanley Tucci and GreenPan, this chic design will have him whipping up gourmet meals in no time.
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Coffee lovers will love waking up to the smell of fresh brew in their home.
PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone
A top-selling indoor, electric pizza oven will make any guy (and the whole family) happy.
In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar - All Red Advent
Sip through a curated selection of 24 premium red wines from Italy, Spain, California, Australia and Argentina.
The Best Self-Care Gifts for Men
Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody makes those Olympian-approved massage guns for sore muscles. The brand's SmartGoggles provide a heated eye and temple massage for the ultimate relaxing wind-down.
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Gift him a spa-level massage with this Shiatsu massager that simulates the soothing hand kneading action to relieve tired and sore muscles. The U-shaped design fits your neck curve comfortably, providing a personalized massage experience.
NordicTrack 55 Lb. Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Set
For the weight-lifting enthusiast, these versatile dumbbells replace 30 weights in one compact, easy-to-use set.
Jack Black Skin Saviors Kit
A well-rated cleanser, moisturizer with SPF, scrub and lip balm in one kit is a smart pick.
Harry's Exfoliating Face Wash for Men with Peppermint and Eucalyptus
Made for daily use, this exfoliating cleanser foams up and leaves skin feeling cool. One review says, "It does a great job of reducing the oil on my oily face." It's great for a stocking stuffer.
P.F. Candle Co. Take a Hike for Peanuts
Notes of juniper shrub, pine cones and tree sap encourage moments of tranquility in any space.
The Best Tech Gifts for Men
Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum Case
This Series 10 Apple Watch has a bigger display, thinner, lighter design and advanced health and fitness features.
Marshall Monitor III Noise-Canceling Headphones
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong signed off on these new headphones from Marshall, so you know your man will love them, too.
Apple AirTags 4-Pack
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
The Best Fashion Gifts for Men
Cozy Earth Essential Quarter Sock 2-Pack
No more cold feet for him! These new Cozy Earth socks will warm him right up all winter long.
Peter Millar Stealth Performance Quarter-Zip
Peter Millar makes clothing to go from the golf course to the office to dinner seamlessly, like this sleek, versatile shirt. It's moisture-wicking, has four-way stretch, UPF 50+ sun protection and odor-resistance.
Persol PO3272S Sunglasses
The brand favored by the iconic Steve McQueen (and countless celebs today), these Persol sunglasses are made with a polished black acetate frame and polar dark grey lenses.
Wrangler Men's Outlaw Willie Nelson T-Shirt in Pewter
All hail Willie Nelson! Wrangler has tons of gift-worthy man duds, like this 100% cotton T-shirt.
L.L. Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Sleep Pants
The comfiest of sleep and lounge pants made from 100% cotton flannel are always a welcome gift.
RELATED CONTENT: