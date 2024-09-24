Shop
The 23 Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Men in 2024 — Unique Gifts for Every Type of Guy

Best Christmas Gifts for Men
Credit: Violeta Stoimenova//Getty
By Erica Radol
Updated: 10:34 AM PDT, September 24, 2024

Elevate your holiday gifts with unique, thoughtful picks for the men in your life from tech and clothing to cooking.

The winter holiday season is still a way off, but it can creep up quickly. It's a good idea to shop for gifts early before the nightmare of delayed shipping and out-of-stock most-wanted items. Especially when it comes to the men in your life, be it a husband, father, son or friend, they can be challenging to shop for. So, we also started early with the best gifts for men to help you get a head start on what guys really want (and so you can relax with a cup of spiked eggnog later). 

Of course, you can check out our best wine Advent calendars and other gift ideas we are already curating, but these pressies are especially great for the fellas. Whether he's a sporty type, a country music fan or a Don Draper, we've got you covered. We found tech gifts, self-care gifts, gifts for foodies, and more. There are so many wonderful and unique picks to shop now, ones he will absolutely love.

Scroll on to see a few top picks from Apple, L.L. Bean, Huckberry and more. Cheers to good gifting! 

The Best Gifts for Him

Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, Water & Weather Resistant

Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, Water & Weather Resistant
Huckberry

Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, Water & Weather Resistant

The rugged jacket of his dreams, made with waxed and weather-resistant heavyweight sailcloth, this timeless jacket was popularized after being spotted on the hit Western show Yellowstone.

Ranger Station Tobac + Musk

Ranger Station Tobac + Musk
Ranger Station

Ranger Station Tobac + Musk

If he prefers to stand out from the pack, this Nashville fragrance house's bespoke scent might be for him. It has notes of sweet pipe tobacco, blue musk, clove and amber. The brand also makes candles, car fresheners and more. 

Starting at $94

Shop Now

Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2024

Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2024
Give Them Beer

Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2024

If he enjoys trying different craft beers, this is the gift for him: 12 cans of IPA, pale ales and more. 

The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Classic Sandalwood Bundle

The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Classic Sandalwood Bundle
The Art of Shaving

The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Classic Sandalwood Bundle

This kit has everything he needs to have the smoothest, best-smelling mug in the room. Among many gift set options, this one has pre-shave oil, shave cream, aftershave balm and a kit bag.

$175 $158

Shop Now

Godinger Skull Whiskey Decanter

Godinger Skull Whiskey Decanter
Amazon

Godinger Skull Whiskey Decanter

This decor-making decanter from Godinger is a lovely gift for any whiskey aficionado. 

The Best Cooking Gifts for Men

GreenPan X Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Essential Stanley Pan

GreenPan X Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Essential Stanley Pan
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan X Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Essential Stanley Pan

A hot collab between actor and foodie Stanley Tucci and GreenPan, this chic design will have him whipping up gourmet meals in no time. 

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers will love waking up to the smell of fresh brew in their home.

$28 $20

Shop Now

PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone

PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone
Amazon

PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone

A top-selling indoor, electric pizza oven will make any guy (and the whole family) happy. 

$200 $128

Shop Now

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar - All Red Advent

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar - All Red Advent
In Good Taste 2024

In Good Taste 2024 Wine Advent Calendar - All Red Advent

Sip through a curated selection of 24 premium red wines from Italy, Spain, California, Australia and Argentina.

$160 $140 during pre-order

Shop Now

The Best Self-Care Gifts for Men

Therabody SmartGoggles

Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody

Therabody SmartGoggles

Therabody makes those Olympian-approved massage guns for sore muscles. The brand's SmartGoggles provide a heated eye and temple massage for the ultimate relaxing wind-down.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Walmart

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Gift him a spa-level massage with this Shiatsu massager that simulates the soothing hand kneading action to relieve tired and sore muscles. The U-shaped design fits your neck curve comfortably, providing a personalized massage experience.

$70 $28

Shop Now

NordicTrack 55 Lb. Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Set

NordicTrack 55 Lb. Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Set
Bed, Bath & Beyond

NordicTrack 55 Lb. Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Set

For the weight-lifting enthusiast, these versatile dumbbells replace 30 weights in one compact, easy-to-use set.

Jack Black Skin Saviors Kit

Jack Black Skin Saviors Kit
Walmart

Jack Black Skin Saviors Kit

A well-rated cleanser, moisturizer with SPF, scrub and lip balm in one kit is a smart pick. 

$37 $33

Shop Now

Harry's Exfoliating Face Wash for Men with Peppermint and Eucalyptus

Harry's Exfoliating Face Wash for Men with Peppermint and Eucalyptus
Walmart

Harry's Exfoliating Face Wash for Men with Peppermint and Eucalyptus

Made for daily use, this exfoliating cleanser foams up and leaves skin feeling cool. One review says, "It does a great job of reducing the oil on my oily face." It's great for a stocking stuffer.

$20 $7

Shop Now

P.F. Candle Co. Take a Hike for Peanuts

P.F. Candle Co. Take a Hike for Peanuts
P.F. Candle Co.

P.F. Candle Co. Take a Hike for Peanuts

Notes of juniper shrub, pine cones and tree sap encourage moments of tranquility in any space.

The Best Tech Gifts for Men

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum Case
Target

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum Case

This Series 10 Apple Watch has a bigger display, thinner, lighter design and advanced health and fitness features.

Marshall Monitor III Noise-Canceling Headphones

Marshall Monitor III Noise-Canceling Headphones
Marshall

Marshall Monitor III Noise-Canceling Headphones

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong signed off on these new headphones from Marshall, so you know your man will love them, too. 

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Apple AirTags 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTags 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to the Find My app. This gift will help the new grad find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

The Best Fashion Gifts for Men

Cozy Earth Essential Quarter Sock 2-Pack

Cozy Earth Essential Quarter Sock 2-Pack
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Essential Quarter Sock 2-Pack

No more cold feet for him! These new Cozy Earth socks will warm him right up all winter long. 

Peter Millar Stealth Performance Quarter-Zip

Peter Millar Stealth Performance Quarter-Zip
Peter Millar

Peter Millar Stealth Performance Quarter-Zip

Peter Millar makes clothing to go from the golf course to the office to dinner seamlessly, like this sleek, versatile shirt. It's moisture-wicking, has four-way stretch, UPF 50+ sun protection and odor-resistance.

Persol PO3272S Sunglasses

Persol PO3272S Sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Persol PO3272S Sunglasses

The brand favored by the iconic Steve McQueen (and countless celebs today), these Persol sunglasses are made with a polished black acetate frame and polar dark grey lenses.

Wrangler Men's Outlaw Willie Nelson T-Shirt in Pewter

Wrangler Men's Outlaw Willie Nelson T-Shirt in Pewter
Wrangler

Wrangler Men's Outlaw Willie Nelson T-Shirt in Pewter

All hail Willie Nelson! Wrangler has tons of gift-worthy man duds, like this 100% cotton T-shirt. 

L.L. Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Sleep Pants

L.L. Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Sleep Pants
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Sleep Pants

The comfiest of sleep and lounge pants made from 100% cotton flannel are always a welcome gift. 

$50 $35 on select colors

Shop Now

