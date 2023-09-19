Sales & Deals

The 10 Best Le Creuset Deals at Amazon This Fall: Save Up to 30% On Cookware and Bakeware

Le Creuset
Le Creuset
By ETonline Staff
September 19, 2023

From Dutch ovens to a tea kettle, save on colorful Le Creuset kitchen essentials at Amazon.

The cozy season of cooler temperatures and pumpkin spice everything is here, which mean means it's time to break out your favorite fall recipes. To celebrate the arrival of autumn, Amazon is majorly discounting high-quality Le Creuset cookware and bakeware. From Dutch ovens to casserole dishes and skillets, these deals on Le Creuset kitchen essentials include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook.

Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations. Professional and at-home chefs alike swear by the brand's timeless go-to's for everyday cooking and baking. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price, but you can save up to 30% on Le Creuset's flawless products in many sizes and colors that are durable with slow heat distribution and strong heat retention.

From the legendary enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware, Le Creuset cookware will not only ensure delicious results, but also last a lifetime. After all, you deserve the best in your kitchen, especially when you're the designated chef for the holidays. Below, shop all the best Le Creuset deals available on Amazon today.

Best Fall Le Creuset Deals at Amazon

 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $231

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 qt.

Le Creuset's casserole baking dish made of premium stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots.

$135 $108

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

You will love this bright Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$400 $350

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Amazon

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Crafted from lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil, the tea kettle is a vibrant addition to any kitchen. 

$115 $92

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Marinate meat or vegetables in this versatile dish, and then use the accompanying platter lid to serve after grilling or cooking.

$125 $100

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt.

Le Creuset’s Braiser is crafted from enameled cast iron and is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform tough cuts of meat and hearty vegetables into tender, flavorful dishes.

$368 $275

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou, 3.75 qt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou, 3.75 qt.
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou, 3.75 qt.

With a wide surface area, the Signature Cassadou is ideal for everything from searing and simmering to frying, one-pot meals and more. The tight-fitting lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to the food.

$315 $220

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Classic Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt

Right now, you can save 26% on Le Creuset's best-selling cast iron model. Add a pop of blue to your kitchen this fall with the marseille shade. 

$290 $216

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Perfect for simmering your sauces, poaching, and preparing your grains this fall.

$268 $180

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 9" Skillet

Not only is this skillet made with the lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market, but the enameled cast iron also delivers superior heat distribution and retention.

$175 $140

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

