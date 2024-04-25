Spring is heating up and Memorial Day will be here before you know it. For iced coffee lovers, treating yourself to a refreshingly delicious cup every day can come at a price. Luckily, Walmart just put Keurig's new K-Iced brewer on sale, which means a rich, full-flavored cup of iced coffee can be yours at the touch of a button — no Starbucks line required.

Right now, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials single serve coffee maker is $20 off. This 2-in-1 coffee maker is available exclusively at Walmart and you can score one for just $59.

With the K-Cup Coffee Pod of your choice, the K-Iced produces a vibrant, balanced and flavorful iced coffee taste. This Keurig features a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts your brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor from the pods before cooling down to minimize ice melt.

The Keurig K-Iced Essentials coffee maker also allows you to adjust the coffee strength with the Strong Brew setting. Just choose a 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup size and enjoy your favorite iced coffee drinks at home without burning a hole in your wallet. There's no telling how long Walmart's deal will last, so we recommend snagging this cool addition to your morning routine today.

For an extra jolt of savings, check out our guide to all the best Keurig deals happening right now.

