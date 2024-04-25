Sales & Deals

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Less Than $60 at Walmart Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Keurig K-Iced Essentials
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:29 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

Brew iced or hot coffee with this versatile and compact Keurig coffee maker, now on sale for $59.

Spring is heating up and Memorial Day will be here before you know it. For iced coffee lovers, treating yourself to a refreshingly delicious cup every day can come at a price. Luckily, Walmart just put Keurig's new K-Iced brewer on sale, which means a rich, full-flavored cup of iced coffee can be yours at the touch of a button — no Starbucks line required.

Right now, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials single serve coffee maker is $20 off. This 2-in-1 coffee maker is available exclusively at Walmart and you can score one for just $59.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Don't miss this deal and get $20 off the K-Iced Essentials coffee maker now.

$79 $59

Shop Now

With the K-Cup Coffee Pod of your choice, the K-Iced produces a vibrant, balanced and flavorful iced coffee taste. This Keurig features a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts your brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor from the pods before cooling down to minimize ice melt.

The Keurig K-Iced Essentials coffee maker also allows you to adjust the coffee strength with the Strong Brew setting. Just choose a 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup size and enjoy your favorite iced coffee drinks at home without burning a hole in your wallet. There's no telling how long Walmart's deal will last, so we recommend snagging this cool addition to your morning routine today.

For an extra jolt of savings, check out our guide to all the best Keurig deals happening right now. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Spring Bedding Deals to Shop at Walmart

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Spring Bedding Deals to Shop at Walmart

The Best LEGO Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best LEGO Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Gifts

The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart Right Now

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Make Your Home Spotless

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Make Your Home Spotless

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Tags:

Latest News