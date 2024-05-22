Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few. Ahead of Memorial Day 2024, the Revolve Beauty Sale is back for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals.

Now through Friday, May 24, you can take 20% off all beauty products at Revolve — including skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrance and more. Just use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout to save on all your favorites.

Shop Revolve's Beauty Sale

During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite summer beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr. Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling beauty products.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best finds to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale before the holiday weekend arrives.

ILIA Multi-Stick Revolve ILIA Multi-Stick Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color. $36 $29 with code beauty20 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. $49 $39 with code beauty20 Shop Now

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Revolve Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair. $30 $24 with code beauty20 Shop Now

