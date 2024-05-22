Shop
The Revolve Beauty Sale Is Back: Save 20% on ILIA, Sunday Riley, OSEA and More for 72 Hours Only

Revolve Beauty Sale
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 5:45 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Revolve's sale on all things beauty is here through May 24. Save on ILIA, Supergoop, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few. Ahead of Memorial Day 2024, the Revolve Beauty Sale is back for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals.

Now through Friday, May 24, you can take 20% off all beauty products at Revolve — including skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrance and more. Just use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout to save on all your favorites. 

Shop Revolve's Beauty Sale

During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite summer beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr. Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling beauty products.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best finds to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale before the holiday weekend arrives.

ILIA Multi-Stick

ILIA Multi-Stick
Revolve

ILIA Multi-Stick

Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color.

$36 $29

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml
Revolve

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml

Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid which performs a gentle exfoliation to reveal a more even complexion.

$85 $68

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Revolve

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!'s best-selling sunscreen is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.

$38 $30

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Revolve

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

Part eye cream and part concealer, this product — a go-to for Hailey Bieber — offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.

$30 $24

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)
Revolve

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)

Improve the appearance of your skin in both the short and long-term with Dr Dennis Gross' peel that claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while shrinking pores.

$92 $74

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. 

$49 $39

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Revolve

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.

$30 $24

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Revolve

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbaras Sturm's foaming cleanser removes dirt, oil and other impurities while gently exfoliating for a smoother complexion.

$75 $60

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Revolve

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.

$39 $31

with code beauty20

Shop Now

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Revolve

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Reviewers praise this body oil for its silky texture, light, clean fragrance and ability to improve skin's elasticity.

$52 $42

with code beauty20

Shop Now

Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray

Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray
Revolve

Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray

This toning spray from Tower 28 is infused with antibacterial hypochlorous acid — naturally produced by your skin — to help soothe irritation. 

$28 $22

with code beauty20

Shop Now

amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo
Revolve

amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

Refresh greasy, flat hair with amika's best-selling dry shampoo formulated with arrowroot powder and rambutan seed extract. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the formula won't leave any white residue after use.

$30 $24

with code beauty20

Shop Now

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack
Revolve

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

Treat your skin to a luxurious hydrogel contour mask with retinol and peptides while it's on sale.

$115 $92

with code BEAUTY20

Shop Now

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
Revolve

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter, rosehip oil and ceramides, Summer Fridays' body lotion has a non-greasy formula that melts into the skin for a healthy glow.

$28 $22

with code beauty20

Shop Now

