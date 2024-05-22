Revolve's sale on all things beauty is here through May 24. Save on ILIA, Supergoop, Charlotte Tilbury and more.
Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few. Ahead of Memorial Day 2024, the Revolve Beauty Sale is back for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals.
Now through Friday, May 24, you can take 20% off all beauty products at Revolve — including skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrance and more. Just use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout to save on all your favorites.
During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite summer beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr. Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling beauty products.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best finds to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale before the holiday weekend arrives.
ILIA Multi-Stick
Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml
Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid which performs a gentle exfoliation to reveal a more even complexion.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!'s best-selling sunscreen is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Part eye cream and part concealer, this product — a go-to for Hailey Bieber — offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)
Improve the appearance of your skin in both the short and long-term with Dr Dennis Gross' peel that claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while shrinking pores.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbaras Sturm's foaming cleanser removes dirt, oil and other impurities while gently exfoliating for a smoother complexion.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Reviewers praise this body oil for its silky texture, light, clean fragrance and ability to improve skin's elasticity.
Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray
This toning spray from Tower 28 is infused with antibacterial hypochlorous acid — naturally produced by your skin — to help soothe irritation.
amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo
Refresh greasy, flat hair with amika's best-selling dry shampoo formulated with arrowroot powder and rambutan seed extract. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the formula won't leave any white residue after use.
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack
Treat your skin to a luxurious hydrogel contour mask with retinol and peptides while it's on sale.
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter, rosehip oil and ceramides, Summer Fridays' body lotion has a non-greasy formula that melts into the skin for a healthy glow.
RELATED CONTENT: