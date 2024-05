Whether you're packing for a sunny getaway or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this summer, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has just kicked off a huge Friends and Family Sale for anyone who needs to refill or stock up on their favorite sunscreens and skincare with SPF.

Now through Monday, May 27, the Supergoop sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Every best-selling product such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Superscreen is discounted to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.

Shop 20% Off Supergoop!

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Friends and Family Sale.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is loved for its untraceable, weightless wear that's great for all skin types and skin tones. $48 $38 Shop Now

Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Glowscreen is a glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin and primes for makeup. Your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. $38 $30 Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 Nordstrom Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. $24 $19 Shop Now

Sign up for More Deals Here! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: