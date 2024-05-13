Protect your skin without even having to think about it thanks to these moisturizers.
During the sunny summer months, it's a smart idea to swap out your day cream for one with SPF in it. You're killing two birds with one stone by moisturizing your face and protecting it from the sun, even on days when you wouldn't otherwise bother to slather on sunscreen. Sun damage can happen anytime, even while just walking to your car or having an afternoon coffee on the balcony, after all.
There are a ton of face creams available with SPF in them, so to help you narrow them down, we have some recommendations.
Below, the best moisturizers with SPF in them from Supergoop, Murad, Elemis and more brands. There's a face cream for your budget and desired SPF level ahead. Many boast additional benefits beyond sun protection and hydration as well, such as wrinkle reduction and skin barrier repair.
To kill three birds with one stone, also check out our guide to the best tinted moisturizers with SPF.
Supergoop Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40
In famous Supergoop fashion, this moisturizer won't feel sticky on your face, plus it promises to help support your moisture barrier.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight formula absorbs fast and doesn't leave a white cast.
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Powerful and antioxidant-rich, Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin.
StriVectin Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer
Not only does StriVectin promise that this moisturizer restores radiance, but it's also said to provide SPF protection and prevent free radical damage.
JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
JLo Beauty's moisturizer includes SPF 30, taking an extra step out of your beauty routine. Plus, it includes hyaluronic acid to help plump skin.
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
This SPF moisturizer from Jack Black features a refreshing peppermint scent.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
This gentle, ultra-light gel cream features collagen and marine and plant actives. It promises to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and encourage improved firmness and elasticity. It's available in smaller, more affordable sizes as well.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30
This SPF 30 moisturizer claims to help with skin barrier repair as well as sun protection.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Moisturizer with SPF 30
This moisturizer promises to smooth wrinkles and diminish the look of age spots.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
This oil-free moisturizer has an SPF of 30 to keep you safe in the sun.
