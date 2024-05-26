Ayesha and Steph Curry Welcome Baby No. 4

Ayesha and Steph Curry have welcomed baby No. 4!

On Sunday, the actress, 35, and NBA player, 36, shared a photo of the new addition to the Curry fam: Caius Chai.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" the Golden State Warriors point guard and Irish Wish star announced on Instagram. "He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!"

The parents -- who wed in July 2011 and also share Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5 -- concluded the post, "Caius Chai 5/11/24."

In the comments, the couple's famous friends congratulated them on their new arrival and adorably reacted to the photo of baby Caius.

"congratulationsssss ✨💫🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," responded Hailey Bieber, who is expecting a child of her own with hubby Justin Bieber.

"Congrats!!!" wrote Justin Timberlake.

"the 2042 NBA draft finna be crazy 😭🔥 congrats 🍾," quipped rapper DDG, who also recently welcomed a baby boy with actress Halle Bailey.

"Congrats!! 💙💙💙," wrote Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"Chai chai 😍," added Sydel Curry, Steph's younger sister.

The pair first announced they were expecting baby No. 4 in March when Ayesha appeared on the cover of Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue -- Ayesha's lifestyle publication. At the time, she showed off her growing bump in a series of photos for the outlet.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, Stephen Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry at a 2023 event - Noah Graham/Getty Images

In the interview for Sweet July Magazine's "Village Issue," the cookbook author shared that although she and Steph "thought we were done" after welcoming their third child, the couple decided they wanted a fourth child in 2023.

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha wrote. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

In March, as Ayesha was promoting Irish Wish -- her latest film -- alongside co-star Lindsay Lohan, she opened up to ET about how her fourth time around carrying a child was treating her and why she found that pregnancy -- like many things in life -- only gets better with age.

"Interestingly enough, I love being a little bit older and having this experience," she told ET at the time. "I feel like there's so much more gratitude that I'm experiencing and just every little thing is so special. I'm just in a space mentally where I'm more appreciative, and so it's just been [an] entirely different experience."

RELATED CONTENT: