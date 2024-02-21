DDG is sharing more about his and Halle Bailey's parenthood journey!

Last year, the pair -- who went public with their romance in 2022 -- welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo. The "Famous" rapper spoke with Jason Lee on the latest episode of the The Jason Lee Show, where he opened up about becoming a parent at a time when it wasn't planned.

"That kinda just happened," DDG explained when asked by Lee about fatherhood. "I ain't gone lie...we weren't aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened. What are we going to do?"

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., said that although he and Bailey are both in their early 20s -- and their son's arrival came at the height of their respective careers -- their shared interest in becoming parents played a part in the decision to have their son.

"Both of us have the same interest in being parents," DDG said. "And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it."

Over the course of her pregnancy, The Little Mermaid actress and her boyfriend remained mum, despite the internet's speculation. DDG revealed the pair chose to keep it private with the goal to minimize any stress on Bailey during her pregnancy.

"I think it was more so like, people was already giving us negative vibes so it's like, why let them know and then let them make her pregnancy stressful?" he shared.

Fans finally got the answers they were waiting for when the "Ungodly Hour" songstress revealed her son's arrival in a January Instagram post.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wearing a gold nameplate bracelet. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️"

DDG shared the same image on his respective Instagram page next to a caption that read, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love. baby halo."

In the month that has followed their son's arrival, both Bailey and DDG have chosen to keep his face off of social media. Bailey has taken to Instagram to reflect on some of the precious moments with her baby bump.

Earlier this month, Bailey and DDG stepped out for a sweet date night at the 2024 GRAMMYs. During music's biggest night, Bailey gushed about the confidence she felt after welcoming her son.

"I really love this dress," the proud new mom shared with ET about the custom look. "Gucci made it for me and I feel confident. I’m really excited. I think I was excited to step back and wear form-fitting stuff after pregnancy so it's been really fun. I definitely feel more powerful and, like, more womanly, you know?"

The new parents were also happy to have some time away from their little one.

"That is truly the case," Bailey told ET about her big night. "I’m so excited to be here tonight. I’m with my boo having the greatest time. We're so excited to see the performances, to chill, and to just be nominated is an honor."

