Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG got a chance to enjoy a date night on Thursday, as they walked the carpet at this year's Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. The event marked their first public outing since announcing that they had welcomed their first child together.

The Little Mermaid star and the It's Not Me It's You artist spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the star-studded gala, and the pair opened up about what parenthood has been like with their son, Halo.

"It's wonderful," Bailey marveled. "I love our baby so much. We're so happy."

"It's amazing," DDG chimed in with a smile.

Mark Von Holden/Billboard via Getty Images

Bailey and her boyfriend announced the arrival of their son, Halo, on Jan. 6. The actress kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps, even covering her bump in a ruffled dress during the premiere of The Color Purple.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wearing a gold nameplate bracelet. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️"

On his page, DDG shared the same image with the caption, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love. baby halo."

Speaking with ET at Thursday's Recording Academy event -- where Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz each received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award -- Bailey also reflected on earning her first solo GRAMMY nomination, sharing, "It means so much!"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"This recognition means so much, we're just happy to be here," shared Bailey, who is nominated for Best R&B Song for her single "Angel."

"I'm just excited and I'm gonna try to celebrate. That's why I forced myself to come out tonight!" she added. "I'm like, 'Let's have fun!'"

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: