Although Halle Bailey prefers to keep her personal life private, she doesn't miss an opportunity to praise her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG.

The Little Mermaid star spoke with ET at the launch of the Pandora's Lab Grown Diamond District for New York Fashion Week, where she chatted about the joys of being in love as a young woman.

Bailey, 23, and DDG, 25, first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 and confirmed their relationship two months later. And while the couple has openly praised one another in interviews and shared affectionate videos on social media, they have also been the subject of rumors and breakup speculation.

Most recently, the rapper faced criticism after premiering his new song, "Famous," in which he raps about his own insecurities while in a relationship with a high-profile woman, appearing to shame Bailey over "kissing" and "holding hands" with a co-star while filming.

But Bailey isn't interested in addressing the public's opinions on her relationship with the media personality and rapper. When asked about her beau, she gushed that "there's lots of things [about DDG] that make me so happy."

"I think what's really cool about love and being young is that you could just live and have a good time," she says. "But, my personal life is something I keep sacred."

Bailey shared similar sentiments in a recent interview for Cosmopolitan's STYLE issue, where she confessed that her relationship with DDG is more than just puppy love for her.

"All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity. You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she told the magazine.

"I just live my life the way I want to live it and turn off my phone if I don't like what people are saying online," she added. "But I also do think what I'm going through as a young woman right now, it's really good fuel for me creatively. So I focus on putting whatever life experience I'm going through in the art that I'm creating."

"It's really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing," Bailey previously told Glamour in May. "I appreciate that, as I venture into adulthood, I'm able to make my own decisions. For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private."

Someone else that Bailey can't help but gush over is her mentor, the one and only Beyoncé.

The Color Purple star was one of the many famous faces who attended the final show of Beyoncé's three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium over the long Labor Day weekend. Bailey was in the audience for the Monday night show, which was especially spectacular since it marked the Renaissance artist's 42nd birthday.

"I had to go see it again," Bailey said, noting that the Sept. 4 concert was her second show of the current tour run. "It was so amazing. Everyone in Hollywood was there!"

Bailey attended with DDG, who documented the couple's night on his TikTok page. The actress praised her mentor's ability to put on a show, saying, "She is truly an alien superstar. We love her so much, she's been everything to us."

Beyoncé's three-night run in Los Angeles drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.

Diana Ross also led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise onstage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick amid a reported hospitalization for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first joint public outing amid their "low-key" romance. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

For more on all the Hollywood royalty who attended the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles -- many of them appropriately outfitted in head-to-toe silver, per the birthday girl's request -- check out ET's stories below.

