Halle Bailey's boyfriend, rapper DDG, is catching criticism after appearing to shame her over "kissing" and "holding hands" with a co-star while filming.

In his new song, "Famous," DDG raps about his own insecurities while in a relationship with a high-profile woman.

"Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b***h," he spits.

The lyrics continue: "Sometimes I feel so defeated, broken hearts repeated / Said 'I love you,' did you mean it? Why don't I believe it? / I'm trynna figure out what we gon' do / How we gonna get to the top? / Filming a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don't want to see this s**t no more / Why is you holding hands in the photo? You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

Notably, Bailey was photographed holding hands with her The Little Mermaid co-star, Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric, on the red carpet at the London premiere of their film back in May.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Later in the song, DDG doubles down on the insecurity and doubts in the relationship.

"I been so insecure that I be thinkin' you really be f****n' n****s you in movies with / But on the internet, I just be coolin' it, but in my head, a n***a really losin' it," he raps. "Gotta be payin' good 'cause you keep doin' it / I might just tweet somethin' just to ruin it / I got a platform, I'm abusin' it / It's a couple things about your job I wanna know / When you shoot your movie, do these n****s turn you on? / When you leave the set, do y'all still text each other phone? / Just because they filmin' it, it don't mean that it ain't wrong."

The artist also grapples with the attention he says his girlfriend receives from other men in real life, saying he wants to leave her but is "too attached" and calling her "the girl that I claim."

Bailey's fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to roast the musician as "the worst boyfriend ever."

True to his lyrics, DDG -- who's also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. and PontiacMadeDDG -- threatened to delete his music video on Twitter. The official video, which features an actress playing his girlfriend, currently has over one million views since dropping on Friday.

finna delete it rn https://t.co/5SfzsG6bSh — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) July 17, 2023

Earlier this year, the couple showed some rare PDA on social media when Bailey took to TikTok to share a video of her jumping into DDG's arms and giving him a kiss after completing her Little Mermaid press tour.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 and confirmed their relationship two months later. And while the couple has openly praised one another in interviews and shared affectionate videos on social media, they have also been the subject of rumors and breakup speculation in recent months.

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

"It's really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing," Bailey told Glamour in May. "I appreciate that, as I venture into adulthood, I'm able to make my own decisions. For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private."

Bailey, 23, made waves this year as Ariel in Disney's new live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She also stars in The Color Purple, which will be released on Dec. 25.

DDG, 25, dropped his album, Maybe It's Me..., on July 14. Undoubtedly, "Famous" is drawing attention to the release.

Last week, TMZ asked the rapper how Bailey feels about his own "playboy image" and music videos featuring scantily clad women. His response, "It's just work."

