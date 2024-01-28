Halle Bailey Responds to Claims She 'Lied' About Pregnancy

Halle Bailey is setting the record straight when it comes to sharing about her pregnancy!

On Sunday, The Little Mermaid actress fired back at a user who claimed that she "lied" about her pregnancy. In the original tweet (shared on X formally known as Twitter), the user claimed that Bailey "lied" and gaslit" people when it came to pregnancy rumors and that she now wants the same people to "know every little detail" about her pregnancy after keeping it a secret.

The 23-year-old singer responded directly to the user.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went," she wrote. "i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️"

Bailey also replied to another user who suggested that she stop sharing pictures of her pregnancy journey, after welcoming her son.

"if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart ♥️just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine ✨🩷," the "Ungodly Hour" songstress wrote.

After the back and forth, Bailey announced that she was going to log off of the site.

"lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter 🤣😭🥰♥️love you all," she wrote in a follow up tweet.

Earlier this month, Bailey and her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, announced the arrival of their son Halo. Prior, the actress kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps, even covering her bump in a ruffled dress during the premiere of The Color Purple.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wearing a gold nameplate bracelet. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️"

On his page, DDG shared the same image with the caption, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love. baby halo."

Since sharing the news, Bailey has yet to share more pics of little Halo. Instead, the "Do It" singer has taken to social media to share throwback pics and video featuring her baby bump.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a video from her underwater maternity shoot.

"missing my belly already 💜but i obviously had to do underwater pics 😉," she wrote next to a video of her posing in different looks and showing off her baby bump in the water.

Last week, Bailey gave the world a look at her current belly -- which is sans bump -- as she posed in the recording studio.

"mommy 🥰," she captioned the picture of her posing in front of the sound board in a jeans and a cropped shirt showing off her flat tummy.

