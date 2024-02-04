GRAMMYs weekend marked the return of Halle Bailey to the red carpet, since welcoming her son, Halo.

On Sunday, the "Ungodly Hour" singer arrived at Crypto.com Arena for the 2024 GRAMMYs, after a weekend of head-turning looks.

For the occasion, The Little Mermaid star wore a custom look by Gucci. For her glam, the 23-year-old songstress channeled the Little Mermaid, as she switched her signature locks for a long dark wet look.

"I really love this dress," the proud new mom shared about her look with ET's Nischelle Turner. "Gucci made it for me and I feel confident. I’m really excited. I think I was excited to step back and wear form-fitting stuff after pregnancy so it's been really fun."

Getty Images

For Bailey, motherhood has unlocked a new feeling.

"I definitely feel more powerful and, like, more womanly, you know?" she shared.

By her side for the evening was her boyfriend, DDG. Together, the pair posed on the carpet with the rapper stepping to the side to let his lady have a moment.

"That is truly the case," the new mom told ET about her big night. "I’m so excited to be here tonight. I’m with my boo having the greatest time. We're so excited to see the performances, to chill, and to just be nominated is an honor."

The "Angel" songstress marked her official return to the red carpet on Friday during the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective, which she attended with DDG. For the occasion, the GRAMMY-nominated songstress wore an angelic white corset gown, which she accented with diamonds.

On Saturday, Bailey had a girls night out with sister Chloe Bailey, as they walked the carpet at the. 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt. The singing duo wore coordinating black looks that showed off their legs.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bailey is nominated in the Best R&B Song category for her hit, "Angel." The stacked category also features Victoria Monet ("On My Mama"), SZA ("Snooze"), Coco Jones ("ICU") and Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley ("Back to Love").

Bailey's last appearance on the red carpet was in early December, when she attended the premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bailey -- who never disclosed her pregnancy publicly -- covered her bump in a flowing red tulle dress.

On Jan. 6, Bailey and DDG announced the arrival of their first child -- after months of speculation.

"even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," the "Do It" songstress wrote.

Earlier this month, Bailey fired back at critics who claimed that she "lied" about her pregnancy.

"i never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went," she wrote in response to a user on X (formally known as Twitter).

"i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️," she added.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: