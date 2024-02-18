Halle Bailey is reveling in motherhood!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Little Mermaid star took a walk down memory lane, sharing side-by-side photos of when she was pregnant with her son, Halo, with what she looks like now.

In the first photo, Bailey poses in front of a mirror in a pink outfit that displays her baby bump. In the second snap, she's seen in the same pink outfit only this time she's cradling her son.

"Before vs after," Bailey captioned the selfies.

On Jan. 6, Bailey announced the birth of her son, whom she shares with her boyfriend, rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG. The two have been dating since 2022.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

On his Instagram, DDG posted the same photo with the caption, "my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love. baby halo."

Speaking to ET at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in February, the new mom raved about motherhood, saying, "It's wonderful. I love our baby so much. We're so happy."

"It's amazing," DDG chimed in.

Days later, Bailey and DDG attended the 2024 GRAMMYs, where the singer further opened up about how motherhood has changed her. She told ET, "I definitely feel more powerful and, like, more womanly, you know?"

Of her stunning custom look by Gucci, Bailey said, "I really love this dress. Gucci made it for me and I feel confident. I’m really excited. I think I was excited to step back and wear form-fitting stuff after pregnancy so it's been really fun."

Meanwhile, Bailey's sister, Chloe Bailey, talked to ET about being in "auntie mode" after Halo's arrival. "I'm always on auntie duties so I can always escape," she said. "I know he's in good hands right now."

RELATED CONTENT: