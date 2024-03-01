Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are adding another Curry to the pot! On Friday, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur announced she's expecting her fourth child with her NBA superstar husband in the most iconic way: by starring on the cover of Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue -- a publication born from her blossoming skincare line, Sweet July Skin -- with a gorgeous belly-baring shot.

Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011. The pair, who were high school sweethearts, are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.

In the interview for Sweet July Magazine's "Village Issue," the cookbook author shares that although she and Steph "thought we were done" after welcoming their third child, the couple decided they wanted a fourth "last year."

"For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten," Ayesha writes. "It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Ayesha explains that her fourth pregnancy is markedly different from her previous three, noting that juggling her older children, various ventures and the fullness of managing five daily lives made her realize how she was "tremendously busy in ways I wasn't before."

"I'm also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us," she notes, sharing how her youngest has a vested interest in her pregnancy. "Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley's eyes has been so cool. They're at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it's been the most exciting thing."

Ayesha shares some of the subtle differences she's noticed during what she says will be her "last pregnancy." She says understanding how "this really does pass by in the blink of an eye" has encouraged her to "slow down and take in every single little thing."

"But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing—especially with it being my last pregnancy," she adds.

Regardless of the twists and turns she encounters during this pregnancy, Ayesha says that she's learned to rely on her village more than ever before. "I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies. And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me, she shares. "I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from."

"Part of my village, in the more abstract sense, is my spirituality; my relationship to God; my relationship with myself," she adds. "I've made a conscious effort to be more positive with all of my children... I'm also very conscious about how I speak to and view myself. Gratitude has been prime... I've made it a point to not be hard on myself. This time around, I'm giving myself grace."

In 2021, the duo celebrated reaching a decade of marriage by renewing their vows in a surprise ceremony, officiated by their oldest daughter. Ayesha revealed that her husband planned the entire ceremony, even picking out her dress!

Ahead of that celebration, Ayesha spoke to ET about the teamwork and support that goes into their relationship.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer, so like -- we've grown up together, in every sense of the word," Ayesha said at the time. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"

Congratulations to the happy family!

