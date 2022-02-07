Steph and Ayesha Curry will stop at nothing to make date night happen, even if that means lying to their children.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the couple about their new HBO Max series, About Last Night, which invites celebrity couples to go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best.

Ayesha and Steph, who not only host the shows but serve as producers on the project, told ET that they jumped on the chance to work together.

"We've always wanted to do a project together; we also love date nights! And so, when this project came along to do a Tattletales reboot, we jumped on it, because it meshed the two together, it was perfect," Ayesha explained of the series which puts a modern spin on the popular couples' game show of the '70s and '80s.

The couple modernized the series by sharing a bit of their own lives as a public couple, to help make the audience and their fellow celebrity guest feel more comfortable.

"Well, it's about the guests, obviously, and just trying to bring a little bit of edginess to it and get outside our box a little bit in terms of sharing a little behind the veil," Steph shared. "That's what we try to do in terms of how the questions are, give it room for interpretation and just have fun, and kinda modernize it to what it is right now."

The celebrity couples that advance to the final round get the chance to face off with Steph and Ayesha for the title of winner and a grand prize that will ultimately go to the charity of their choice.

"I think what I love about it, is you get to see how really truly normal everybody is," Ayesha said of the celeb couples competing, which include Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, Adam Pally and his wife, Daniella Liben and Jonathan Scot and Zooey Deschanel, to name a few. "And it's refreshing, and it's just fun to see and it's all for a good cause, because everybody's playing for a charity of their choice.

While some of the contestants are already friendly with the couple, Steph and Ayesha have ended up making some new friends via the game show.

"At the end of each episode, we end up making new friends and that's been really cool," she added.

As far as their favorite thing to do on date night? The Currys like to keep it simple and have a night in.

"Go nowhere and stay at home," Steph admitted. "It's true. We love to order in, sweatpants, big ole t-shirt, no makeup," Ayesha added. "Some wine," Steph continued.

Paul Sarkis/HBO Max

But a romantic night in means fudging the truth a bit in order to get their kids in bed early enough for mom and dad to have some time to themselves.

"They’re at the age where you can lie about the time so I'll be like, 'Oh man, it's already 8 o’clock,'" Ayesha said.

About Last Night is set to premiere on HBO Max Feb. 10.

