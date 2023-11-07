Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrated 12 years of marriage over the summer, and the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur is sharing the secret to their longstanding relationship with ET!

Ayesha and Steph have been together since 2008 and married since July 2011. The pair, who have known one another since they were teenagers, are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.

Maintaining a relationship is hard enough, but when it comes to keeping things together while in the spotlight, Ayesha has one word of advice: "Communication."

"I'm not gonna sit here and say don’t go to bed mad, that's ridiculous," the cookbook author told ET's Rachel Smith while attending the CFDA Awards on Monday in New York City. "No, it's communication. Always date each other, like, keep it simple."

On July 31, Ayesha and Steph took to Instagram to share photos from their sunny anniversary celebrations. The NBA star, 35, posted photos of the couple lounging on boat decks and posing in front of scenic beaches, with a heartwarming love note penned for Ayesha in his caption.

"My Woman. I Love you more than you know. I'm thankful for every experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all," the Golden State Warriors star said. "God continues to bless us. You have brought me so much joy and happiness from day 1."

The NBA champion continued, writing: "Let's keep going. More! I love you!" before adding "July 30, 2011 ➡️ July 30, 2023."

In Ayesha's celebratory post, the Domaine Curry owner included more boat pictures and a snap of the couple's massive breakfast arrangement.

"It's our anniversary! 12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go," she captioned her post. "I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure," she wrote before adding: "okay back to celebrating."

In 2021, the duo celebrated reaching a decade of marriage by renewing their vows in a surprise ceremony, officiated by their oldest daughter. The mom of three revealed that her husband planned the entire ceremony, even picking out her dress!

Ahead of that celebration, Ayesha spoke to ET about the teamwork and support that goes into their relationship.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer, so like -- we've grown up together, in every sense of the word," Ayesha said at the time. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"

On Monday, Ayesha also shared how earning a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2023 helped her blossoming skincare line, Sweet July Skin.

The mom of three -- who wore Diotima SS24 to the CFDA Awards -- recently launched the skincare line based on natural ingredients her mother and her grandmother before her used for many years. Combining her Caribbean heritage with her extensive background in the culinary world, Sweet July Skin is the latest extension of Ayesha's lifestyle brand, Sweet July.

"We're very excited. We sold out in the first day, so they were like, 'We got to air ship, we need more products.' [I'm] so grateful," Ayesha said of the brand's Sweet July Day + Night Face Towel Set being featured on the media icon's annual list of holiday gifts. "It's a literal game-changer and I think what's interesting is that a lot of people don't realize I too am a small business, and I'm just so grateful for that opportunity. It's a literal game-changer. I don't know what more to say because it's like night and day."

See more from ET's coverage of the CFDA Awards below.

