From supermodel to mama and everything in between, Ashley Graham is trying to embrace it all.

Though she was child-free at the 2023 CFDA Awards, the 36-year-old runway pro's three sons were not far from her mind during a chat with ET's Rachel Smith.

"Isaac, Malachi, and Roman are like my little dinosaurs," she said. "They're always asking to be wrestled or read a book or play with tools outside."

Added the fashionista, who was sporting a custom Diane von Furstenberg printed gown for the star-studded event, "It's fun to have the camaraderie of, like, being a big family and just running around."

Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child, Isaac, in January 2020. Two years later, she gave birth to twin boys Roman and Malachi.

"I say, 'You are just brothers born at the same time,'" she said of the twins. "There's nothing about them that is alike."

Meanwhile, Isaac has taken to the role of big brother. "He loves it," the model said of her firstborn.

As she completes four years of motherhood, Graham leans on words of wisdom she once heard Shonda Rhimes say.

"As a mom, you feel guilty when you're not working, you feel guilty when you're not with your kids. It's a constant struggle of trying to figure out what is balance," she acknowledged. "Shonda Rhimes actually -- I always go back to this speech that she gave... When you're at work, you're missing time with your family. When you're with your family, you're missing time with your work. You're always gonna be missing out on something, so just embrace what this is."

