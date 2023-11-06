Between being a legend on the tennis court and a champion as a mother of two, Serena Williams has also carved out her place in culture as a fashion icon.

Williams walked the carpet in a gorgeous, shimmering black ballgown at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, where she was honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

Williams spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the star-studded event, and opened up about her passion for fashion as a form of self-expression, and shared what life has been like since welcoming her second child.

"I just feel like you can be yourself in fashion -- especially in sports, you know? I use my platform to be myself and also to show myself in fashion. It was like my runway," Williams shared. "So for me, that's what means the most."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Monday's night out in New York comes just over two months after Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. And the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, has been having a great time as an older sister.

"She's navigating it. She loves it," Williams shared. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olypmia just calls her her little sis."

According to Williams, Olympia "prayed for a sister," so she's been happy about how everything's worked out.

Williams, however, admitted to feeling some trepidation before Adira was born.

"I was worried. I was like, 'OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams shared. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."

For more on Williams and Ohanian's happy family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: