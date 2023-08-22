Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced on Tuesday that they had welcomed their second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian.

This marks the second child for the power couple, who first met seven years ago in a hotel lobby in Rome and sparked a high-profile and loving relationship for the ages.

The super star tennis pro and the Reddit co-founder have had an adorable, globetrotting, storybook romance of sorts, from their first meeting to their stunning wedding to welcoming two beautiful children together.

Now, ET is taking a look back at their relationship, from how they first met through the arrival of baby No. 2.

Spring 2015 -- When in Rome

Serena and Alexis' meet-cute was like something out of a romantic comedy, and it all went down in Rome at the Cavalieri Hotel, where the tennis icon was staying with a friend. At the same time, Alexis was giving a talk at a tech convention being held at the same hotel.

Serena spoke with Drew Barrymore in September 2022, and recalled how, at first, she was annoyed by Alexis, before ever knowing who he was.

"This guy shows up and the whole place is empty. And this guy, like really tall, he comes with his computer and he plops down right next to us. And he opens his computer and he starts typing," Serena said, explaining how she and her friend tried to "scare" him off by claiming they'd seen a rat, which apparently didn't faze Alexis at all.

Eventually, the two got to chatting, and Alexis revealed that he was the co-founder of Reddit -- which didn't prove to be as impressive as one might think, as Serena had never heard of the website at the time. However, she still pretended to know, and was embarrassed when he asked her a question about the forum site.

Nonetheless, Serena asked Alexis for his phone number and the pair began to text back and forth from time to time. Eventually, Serena said she accidentally invited him to watch her play a match in Paris, France. She said she was joking, because she'd recently not played as well as she would have liked in a match, and she said she wanted him to see her play at her peak level. To her surprise, he took her up on her suggestion.

"I literally did not want him to come. I was not thinking about it that way or anything. And then he's like, 'Oh yeah, I'll be there,' and I was like, 'Oh man, what have I gotten myself into?'" Serena joked.

December 2016 -- She Says 'Yes'

After more than a year of dating, Alexis popped the question and Serena said yes! In fact, Alexis surprised Serena, and proposed on one knee in Rome, at the hotel and the very table they first met.

The couple broke the news to fans on social media, with Serena posting to Reddit, "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

April 2017 -- Big Baby News

The tennis pro revealed the exciting (and surprising!) news that she was expecting her first child in a selfie posted to her Snapchat. The pregnant athlete showed off her adorable burgeoning belly in a lemonade yellow swimsuit, which featured silver buttons on the side.

"20 weeks," the text over the photo read in the post, which she subsequently removed. Williams' rep later confirmed the news to ET, sharing, "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall."

The official Twitter account for US Open Tennis also announced the news, writing, ".@serenawilliams will have a new pride & joy to hug and call her own soon! Congratulations on the exciting baby announcement! #USOpen"

May 2017 -- Met Gala Glamor

Serena showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning ensemble as she attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York City with her fiancé, Alexis. Dressed in a sleeveless emerald green Versace gown, Williams was all smiles as she posed for photos.

Alexis spoke with Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton at the event and praised his ladylove, sharing, "She has the biggest heart. Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother."

September 2017 -- And Baby Makes Three!

Serena and Alexis welcomed their first child together, daughter Alexis Olympia, on Sept. 1. Serena also posted the first photo of their baby nearly two weeks after her birth, which is when she officially shared her name for the first time.

The new mom also disclosed in a video she posted that she spent over a week in the hospital upon going into labor. "So, we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," she said. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"

November 2017 -- Tying the Knot

The delightful couple said "I do" in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Nov. 16. The lovely couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including their adorable then-2-month-old daughter.

Guests at the ceremony "were expected to dress to the theme," a source told ET at the time. Among the attendees were Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Serena's sister, Venus. The source also told ET that upon arrival, the guests were greeted with the song "Be Our Guest" and drinks before the ceremony.

The night before, the lovebirds held their rehearsal dinner at Meril restaurant. The source also revealed to ET that the day after their wedding, the couple and their guests had "a full-blown brunch at the Ace Hotel with a DJ, games and recovery bar."

May 2023 -- Baby On Board

The tennis superstar announced she was expecting the couple's second child just hours before debuting her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala.

To share the news, Serena posted pics of herself and her husband ahead of the annual event. She revealed her surprise in the caption, writing, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

The couple walked the Met Gala couple shortly thereafter. Serena stunned in a black Gucci gown that had a white tulle bottom, while her husband looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

August 2023 -- Second Time Around

Serena and Alexis took to social media on Aug. 22 to announce that they had welcomed their second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian.

In a sweet TikTok video set to Bazzi's 2018 track, "Beautiful," Serena and Alexis can be seen sitting at a table -- laptop and coffee mug also in view -- embracing each other before Olympia jumps into her mom's arms to join them. After giving Olympia a kiss on the forehead, Serena turns to Alexis and appears to say, "I'll be right back."

Serena, dressed in an oversized pink hoodie and sneakers, then walks back with her new baby girl. Alexis closes his laptop and gives his wife a kiss while gently placing his hand on the back of the baby's head. Olympia then sweetly gives her baby sister, who is tightly but comfortably wrapped in a blanket, a kiss. The 1-minute video ends with Polaroid photos of the family's special moment. The proud mother captioned the video, "Welcome my beautiful angel."

Alexis also shared the news on his Instagram page, sharing three photos of the new family of four.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," he began his caption, revealing the baby girl's name. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift -- you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

"Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea," he concluded his post.

Congrats, once again, to the happy couple!

