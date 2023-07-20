Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bumpin' Dance Moves While Pregnant

Serena Williams is busting a move with her bump. The pregnant tennis star couldn't help but dance while filming a recent project, showing off her bare belly during a cute impromptu moment on set.

Wearing a yellow two-piece that shows off her growing baby bump, Williams begins slowly circling her hips before eventually breaking into a twerk. The 41-year-old athlete set the clip to Beyonce's "ENERGY."

"I was doing some hip isolations ….. behind the scenes on set while waiting to resume shooting helps keep baby healthyyyyyyy," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Williams is currently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, 40. The couple are already parents to 5-year-old Olympia. They shared they were expecting baby No. 2 as they walked the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year.

"Jellybean already a jock," Ohanian commented on Williams' dancing video.

Over on Twitter, Williams shared another snap of her changing body with a bathroom selfie. In the pic, she poses in the mirror while wearing a white lace dress while her dog lurks in a corner.

"Just a casual Bathroom selfie….Enjoy Chip (my dog) in it)," she wrote.

In May, the former tennis champion posted the moment when she and Ohanian shared the news with their daughter that she was getting promotion to big sister.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly," Williams said, to which Olympia promptly asks excitedly, "Are you kidding me?!"

Prior to the release of the video, Williams shared why she and her husband kept their news from their daughter.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams explained in a Instagram video. "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret!"

Williams hilariously put her daughter on blast again earlier this week for her lack of discretion. According to a tweet from Williams, her kiddo called her out to a stranger for wearing a wig.

Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Williams has been incredibly open about wanting another child since giving birth to Olympia in 2017.

In Vogue's September 2022 issue, in which she announced her intention to retire from professional tennis, Williams detailed how her daughter prays for a baby sister and often says she wants to be a big sister -- something Williams and Ohanian had been planning for.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she said. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

And after everything she's been through, Williams said she was ready to take both feet off the court.

"The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final," she candidly recalled. "I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn’t get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn’t show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually, it’s extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."

