Serena Williams is bumping around Italy!

On Monday, the former tennis champion took to Instagram to give the world a glimpse at baby number two.

"CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation," the 41-year-old mommy to be hilariously wrote.

In the first picture, Williams shows off a little black dress which leaves the illusion that she doesn't have a baby bump. In the second slide, the former tennis pro stands to the side, putting her bump on full display.

Williams, who attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on Friday, has been candid about her pregnancy body since sharing the news, earlier this month.

Last week, Williams had a special message about confidence as she shared a series of mirror selfies.

"Being confident is not always easy. Not even for me! Especially taking pics and being pregnant! Sometimes people close to you will try to take your joy- but it’s important to remember who you are and never be afraid to shine. #wordsofwisdom," the Grand Slam champion wrote.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared they were expecting their second child as they walked the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned the photo of her showing off her baby bump in a black Gucci gown as she stood next to the Reddit founder.

The pair are parents of 5-year-old Olympia -- who had the sweetest reaction upon finding out she was getting a sibling.

Last week, Williams shared the moment when she and Ohanian shared the news with their daughter that she was getting promotion to big sister.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly," Williams said, to which Olympia promptly asks excitedly. "Are you kidding me?!"

Prior to the release of the video, Williams shared why she and her husband kept their news from their daughter.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," Williams explained in a Instagram video. "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret!"

