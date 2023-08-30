Serena Williams is showing a glimpse into her home and newly designed nursery for her newborn baby, Adira!

The tennis superstar shared a YouTube video over the weekend where she showed a before-and-after look at her daughter's new nursery, which used to be Olympia's playroom. The playful video features a 5-year-old Olympia, who has some strong opinions on the home makeover project.

"A little history about this room, this actually used to be Olympia's room. It had blue carpet and it was like a playroom for her," Williams says as Olympia stands in the doorway with her arms stretched out wide. "I've been kicked out of better places," Williams jokes.

In the video, which was filmed before Williams gave birth to Adira, the tennis pro shows the blank-slate nursery before unboxing wall decals to decorate the space.

Olympia -- who turns six at the beginning of September -- doesn't hide her sass while pulling out toys from a box on the floor and even grabbing a roll of wall decals out of Williams' hand and putting them on the bed.

"Ma'am, excuse me?" Williams questions her daughter as she marches herself out of the former playroom. "Where your mama at? Your mama needs to come get you," Williams jokes, saying, "Oooh, she's lucky, she's lucky we filmin'."

"I'm just kidding," Williams says with a laugh. "She's so funny."

In the video, Williams goes on to show the final look at the completed nursery, which she says was inspired by a trip to the Netherlands. The gorgeously styled space has pale gray walls with deep red accents. Adira's crib is made complete with a royal gold crown and the room features hot air balloons that hang from the ceiling.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the birth of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on Aug. 22.

Before her announcement, Williams "stepped back" from her professional tennis career via an essay printed in Vogue, sharing that although she's not "officially retired," she is taking time to focus on her family.

