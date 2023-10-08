Serena Williams is back to her workouts -- and she has the cutest coach!

On Saturday, the retired tennis champion took to Instagram to share a picture from her return to the gym.

"Olympia watching me try to get my ab muscles working again. Here comes fitness!" the 42-year-old wrote.

In the picture, Olympia sits directly over her mom, who is lying on a workout mat working on her abs. Williams' return to the gym comes a month after she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second child, a daughter named, Adira River Ohanian.

While it has taken the Grand Slam champion a little time to get back into the gym, Olympia has been active with her fitness and following in her mother's footsteps.

Last month, on her personal Instagram account -- run by her parents -- Olympia shared a picture of her showing off her backhand.

"Papa is my ballboy," the caption of the 6-year-old showing off her best tennis stance read.

In 2022, Williams revealed that she was stepping away from her career in tennis, after decades in the game. At the time, she shared that she wasn't officially retired, but had plans on focusing on her family.

"The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final," Williams candidly recalled in Vogue. "I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn't get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn't show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that's fine. Actually, it's extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."