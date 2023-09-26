Following in her mama's footsteps. Serena Williams' daughter is working on her tennis skills in a new photo posted this week, showing off her back-hand as she braces to hit the ball.

In a photo posted to Olympia Ohanian's official Instagram account, the 6-year-old is seen from behind as she is fully focused on her game. "Papa is my ballboy," the caption read, teasing Olympia's dad, Alexis Ohanian.

Taking to the comments, Ohanian appeared happy to oblige by dropping an emoji of a man raising his hand.

The sweet snap comes one month after Olympia was promoted to big sister. In August, Williams and Ohanian welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Adira River Ohanian.

At the time, the family shared an adorable photo of Olympia cradling her newborn baby sister with the caption: "My sister and me 🎶🎤🎸." In the snap, Olympia flashes a huge smile while Adira sleeps in her arms.

Williams and Ohanian shared they were expecting their second child as they walked the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned the photo of her showing off her baby bump in a black Gucci gown as she stood next to the Reddit founder.

Since her announcement, the tennis legend has been excitedly sharing her second pregnancy journey with her fans online, even posting the moment when she and Ohanian shared the news with their daughter that she was getting a promotion to big sister.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I'm not getting fat. But I have a baby in my belly," Williams said, to which Olympia promptly asked excitedly, "Are you kidding me?!"

Before her announcement, Williams "stepped back" from her professional tennis career via an essay printed in Vogue, sharing that although she's not "officially retired," she is taking time to focus on her family.

In the essay, the 23-time Grand Slam winner detailed how she and Ohanian have been planning for more additions to their family. "In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," she shared. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

After all, she experienced the hardship of doing both firsthand. "The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final," Williams candidly recalled. "I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn't get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn't show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that's fine. Actually it's extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."

