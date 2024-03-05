Ayesha and Stephen Curry's oldest child, Riley, may be the next person to grace the big screen.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the premiere of her new Netflix film, Irish Wish, the 34-year-old mom of three said 11-year-old Riley is already well on her way to becoming the star of the Curry troop.

"My kids definitely have the arts bug. My daughter actually -- I'm really proud of her," Ayesha said. "She's a star in her school Cats play, so I'm very excited. She's playing Grizabella, and I'm just so proud."

Ayesha started her own acting career in the early 2000s and has had roles in shows like Hannah Montana, The Bold Type, Ballers and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She took a pause from her acting career after marrying Steph in 2011 and welcoming Riley, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5. Ayesha is also currently pregnant with their fourth child.

As for how the whole family is feeling ahead of the new arrival, Ayesha says her crew could not be more excited about adding a little brother or sister into the mix.

"Oh, everybody's great, like everybody has a different dynamic, so that's been really special," Ayesha shared. "But they can't wait."

In her new movie, Ayesha plays the best friend of Lindsay Lohan's character -- a woman who makes a wish that her luck in love would change drastically, only to wake up and find that her wish came true. Ayesha says that of all the things she is grateful for in her own life, her kids would have to be her biggest blessing.

"Oh my gosh, I'd have to say all of my beautiful babies like healthy, happy babies. What more could you ask for? So we're just grateful for that," she said.

In her professional life, Ayesha says she feels just as lucky to have an opportunity like the one she received with her new film, which also brought her closer to pal Lohan, 37. The pair are so close that The Parent Trap actress even made Ayesha and Steph the godparents to her son, Luai, whom she welcomed in July 2023 with husband Bader Shammas.

"Our friendship has been such a blessing. It's like, you know, you don't think you're gonna find those friendships later on in life, in your adulthood and when it happens, it's just so magical," Ayesha raved. "And I've been grateful to have her to bounce off of and she's been so encouraging of me stepping back into this part of my career. So it's been great."

Irish Wish also stars Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos and Elizabeth Tan. Watch a trailer for the film in the player below:

The film premieres on Netflix on March 15.

