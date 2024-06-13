When Calls The Heart star Erin Krakow is offering an update on Mamie Laverock's health following her scary five-story fall last month.

Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar, the 39-year-old executive producer and actress, who portrays Elizabeth Thornton on the hit Hallmark Channel series, said she's been in touch with Laverock's parents as the 19-year-old actress continues her recovery in the hospital following her four surgeries.

"She is recovering slowly. She is on the mend," Krakow tells ET. "I've been in touch with her parents and it's a really tough time for the family right now. They have sent their immense gratitude to [the] When Calls the Heart community for all their support."

Laverock, who portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes from 2015 to 2023, allegedly fell five stories at a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, on May 26, resulting in her being put on life support. She was originally rushed to a hospital on May 11 and spent two weeks in "intensive treatment" before she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

Laverock's mother, Nicole, recently told the Los Angeles Times that she planned to hold the hospital accountable for her daughter's injuries.

"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," she said, blaming the facility where Laverock allegedly fell.

Mamie Laverock. - GoFundMe

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong," Nicole added. "It's unbelievable that she's with us."

In a statement to ET, Hallmark Media stated, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

Since news of her medical emergency became public, the When Calls the Heart community has rallied behind the young actress. The family set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical bills, and the campaign has raised nearly 40,000 Canadian dollars.

Erin Krakow rallying around Mamie Laverock as she continues her recovery in the hospital. - Instagram

"It's really been incredible. We were so lucky to have Mamie back on the show as an adult actor and she's such a special young woman," Krakow shared of Laverock. "It's heartbreakingly sad, but are wishing her all the best and a very fast recovery."

And if anyone can overcome such an ordeal, it's Laverock.

"She's special and she's resilient," Krakow added. "I just keep thinking positive thoughts about her and her family, and they seem to be working. So, the more of that, the better."

When Calls the Heart season 11 airs Sundays on Hallmark Channel and will return in 2025 for season 12.

