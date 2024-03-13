Steph Curry Says He's Not Ruling Out Running for President

Steph Curry might crossover to politics in the future!

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors star hinted that a career in politics could be possible.

"Maybe," he teased to Jericka Duncan when asked if he could see himself as the president of the United States or in another political role. His reason? Making a change.

"I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can," the 35-year-old basketball pro said. "So if that's the way to do it."

He added, "If politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there's another way outside of politics, you know, that we can do..."

In a test to see how far away Curry's aspirations in the political filed may be, Duncan suggested, "2028."

"Not that soon," Curry replied with a laugh.

Curry (whose real name is Wardell Stephen Curry II) has played in the NBA as a point guard since 2009 and the four-time NBA champion isn't showing any signs of retirement. The professional athlete has spent some time in the White House with his team following their championship wins. In addition, Curry has been vocal about his stance on voter's rights.

While making a change in politics is in the distance, Curry is sparking change with his latest inspirational children's book, I Am Extraordinary, that tells the story of a young girl named Zoe who is navigating finding her confidence with her hearing aids and turns to sports.

"Coming off of the first book, I Have a Superpower, trying to create amazing storytelling for kids that could inspire confidence and them embracing how unique they are," he said about the book. "And with Zoe's story, her hearing aids being something she has to deal with on a daily basis, the confidence for her to walk into any room and embrace who she is, I think it will hopefully inspire kids to love who they are."

Off the court, Curry is stepping into another role as a future father of four. Earlier this month, he and his wife, Ayesha Curry revealed they are expecting their fourth child, joining older siblings Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.

In an interview with ET, Mrs. Curry dished on her current pregnancy.

"Interestingly enough, I love being a little bit older and having this experience," Ayesha told ET. "I feel like there's so much more gratitude that I'm experiencing and just every little thing is so special. I'm just in a space mentally where I'm more appreciative, and so it's just been [an] entirely different experience."

