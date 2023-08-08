Steph Curry, future rock star? The four-time NBA champion hit the stage with Paramore this week, rocking out to "Misery Business" during a performance in San Francisco's Chase Center.

"So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years," Paramore's lead singer, Hayley Williams, told the crowd midway through their Monday night show. "And tonight is our reunion. Tonight we’re going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

The Golden State Warriors star joined Williams for "Misery Business," a single from the band's 2007 album, Riot. The performance was a bit of a homecoming for Curry, who plays home games at the same arena during basketball season.

The crowd welcomed Curry enthusiastically, singing along with him and later erupting in cheers.

Singing may be the newest of Curry's many proven talents. In addition to his basketball stardom, he also just finished an impressive performance at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. For the first time in tournament history at the 152-yard 7th hole, Curry bounced his shot into the hole.

After realizing the improbable feat, Curry took off his hat, flung it in the air and sprinted down the course with his hands raised in the air. Still running and his caddy and partner trailing far behind him, Curry then took the glove off of his left hand, flung it in the air and jumped with joy before finally reaching the 7th hole's flagpole.

Curry, out of breath after the long run, later told NBC Sports that it was his second-ever ace on a golf course.

"I'm locked in right now," Curry said, "but to do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow. Wow."

Acknowledging that running 152 yards at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course is more demanding than running the length of an NBA court (94 feet), Curry said he had no qualms about being out of breath for the rest of the day.

"I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day for a good reason, though," he quipped before continuing the celebration.

