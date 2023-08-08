Grimes has some thoughts on who would win in a cage fight battle between her on-off partner, Elon Musk, and Facebook creator and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, speaks to WIRED about the proposed match between the two tech moguls.

Noting that she "thinks" the match will actually happen, Grimes says of her ex, "Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton."

While she's under the impression that a match will happen, Grimes says she'd "prefer that it didn't."

"I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling," she admits. "But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity. I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against Demis [Hassabis]."

Earlier this summer, Musk tweeted an invitation to Zuckerberg for a cage fight, proposing it take place at the Vegas Octagon. At the time, Zuckerberg urged Musk to train if he was going to go up against him.

In addition to challenging Zuckerberg to a physical battle, Musk also tweeted a challenge to the Facebook CEO for a "d**k-measuring contest."

"I’m going to take credit for that one," Grimes says. "I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn’t think he was going to tweet it."

Battles between tech giants aside, Grimes has some plans for her own life, including wanting to die in outer space.

"I would like to go far enough out there to where my body could not handle coming back. So it would be closer to the end of my life. Maybe 65," she says, admitting she might change her mind. "If there’s a real responsibility, like if my kids are having grandkids and really need me, I might change my mind. But the preferred thing would be seeing some new worlds. I would like to move to Mars. But I have to wait till my kids are good. Like 25. I think if I died on Earth, in my last moments I would regret it. If I died in space, I would be like, ‘You’ve lived a great life, you did all the things you wanted to do.'"

Grimes is mom to 2-year-old X Æ A-XII (nicknamed "X") as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed "Y," whom she welcomed via surrogate in December. Grimes shares both children with Musk though the status of their romantic relationship remains unknown.

