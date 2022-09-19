Grimes has new music on the way -- and maybe a new look, too. In photos shared to Twitter over the weekend, it appears the singer has undergone plastic surgery in order to permanently sport a pair of elf ears.

The 34-year-old shared a snap of her with medical wrap around her face with the caption, "I did smthn crazy!"

In another tweet, Grimes revealed that it was there, in the "plastic surgery clinic" that she wrapped up the finishing touches on her new album.

"Album is done we're mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time," Grimes wrote. "I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist."

"Just got a mix back for 'the infinite assassin," the "Shinigami Eyes" singer, who shares a son named X Æ A-Xii, 2, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, 8 months, with her ex, Elon Musk, added. "Once my babies sleep I shall be checking mixes."

Grimes apparent body modification comes just one month after she took to Twitter to ask her followers to recommend "great/safe/ reliable" doctors who would do "vampire teeth caps" and "reputable elf ear modifiers."

"Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn't heal so it requires permanent stitches," she wrote at the time.

"Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life," Grimes said in another tweet. "Curious about peoples experiences!"

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la?



She also asked fans if they have any face modification suggestions they think would look good on her. In a follow-up to the tweet, she apologized if the topic was one that was "weird" to discuss openly.

"Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods ,then ppl feel self conscious," she added. "Im also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) - but moreso is there anything else that wud look sick? It’s dr kao."

Fans weren't the only ones to weigh in on Grimes' potentially changing look, Musk did as well, writing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

Grimes has shared several photos of her rocking elf ears in the past, including a throwback to a photoshoot she did for Elden Ring, an action role-playing game based on the fantasy of George R. R. Martin.

"That time Elden Ring asked if I would do free promo for the game I said 100% absolutely yes plz send the tarnished man," she captioned the photo, which saw the singer with elf ears and a fiery red wig for the Game of Thrones inspired look. She also previously spoke about having a "full alien body" and her plans to cover herself in tattoos.

