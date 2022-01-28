Grimes Shows Off New Ink, Says She Plans to Have a 'Full Alien Body' Covered in Tattoos
Grimes is showing off her new ink -- and sharing her plans for even more! The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics of her latest white-ink tattoo, which wraps around her breasts.
Grimes noted that her latest addition is part of "the long slow effort to have a full alien body-[gonna] be totally covered in white ink/.. post-human."
Last April, Grimes covered her full back in white ink, which she called "beautiful alien scars."
Grimes welcomed her first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. She shares the tot with Elon Musk, whom she was first romantically linked to in 2018.
Last September, Musk revealed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" but "still love each other" in a statement to Page Six.
"[We] see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said, before addressing the reason for his and Grimes' semi-separation.
"It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.," he said. "She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."
