Ayesha Curry Slams 'Red Table Talk' Edit for Making Her 'Sound Crazy'

Ayesha Curry has a bone to pick with Red Table Talk.

The 34-year-old appeared on the Facebook Watch series in 2019, joining Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris alongside her own family members for a candid conversation surrounding mental health. Now, speaking with Insider for its digital cover story, Curry says that she was unhappy with the final edit of the episode.

As a newly postpartum, breastfeeding mother at that time, Curry expressed a level of anxiety surrounding female attention that is often directed at her husband, NBA Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, among other things.

The show that aired, she says, "was edited in a way that made me sound crazy."

Curry continues, "It's not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally."

In the episode, Curry opened up about how she deals with the attention that her husband receives from female fans.

"Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative," she explained. "Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, 'Hello. How are you doing?'"

She added, "The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it."

As ET previously reported, Red Table Talk was canceled last month as Facebook Watch ended its original programming. RTT completed its original season order and the show's production company, Westbrook Studios, has been looking for a new home.

In her new interview with Insider, Curry addresses her post-pandemic decision to begin therapy and to step away from the spotlight, focusing her energy on charity work and entrepreneurship with her lifestyle company, Sweet July. The company, she says, serves as a platform to uplift fellow Black- and women-owned small businesses.

"It's cliché at this point, but representation does matter," she shares. "If I have the opportunity to uplift another person's business that looks like me or comes from the same background as me, I'm all for it."

Curry also opens up about her decision to pull her children -- Riley, 10; Ryan, 7; and Canon, 4 -- away from the public eye after Riley, specifically, had become a lovable fixture at her dad's games and public events.

"When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become," she admits. "If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

In 2021, the couple celebrated their milestone 10th anniversary by renewing their vows in a surprise ceremony, officiated by their oldest daughter.

Ahead of that celebration, the Food Network star spoke to ET about the teamwork and support that goes into their relationship.

"We've grown up together, in every sense of the word," she said at the time. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"

