Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 7-year-old son's latest journey -- after his third open heart surgery!

On Monday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host took to Instagram to share a picture of his and Molly McNearney's son smiling big in the hospital room, as he gave his followers an update after his latest procedure.

"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," the proud dad wrote.

Kimmel continued his message by thanking Billy's surgeon and the medical professionals at Children's Hospital Los Angels who were there from the operation to the recovery. The late-night host also spoke about the other parents who have children inside of the hospital, and how meeting them impacted him.

The comedian also went on to thank his family, friends and wife -- for being so strong.

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent," he continued. "Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be."

Kimmel ended his note with a sweet message to his son.

"And Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know," he wrote. "There are so many parents and children who aren't fortunate enough to go home after five days. Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them and if it moves you, support @ChildrensLA (link in bio) or a great children's hospital near you (@CMNHospitals). Nothing matters more than taking care of each other. With love and gratitude, Jimmy."

Some of Kimmel's famous friends took to the comments to share their love and celebrate Billy's moment.

"We love you Billy," Carson Daly wrote.

"Love to Billy," Andy Cohen added.

In 2017, Kimmel tearfully shared in a now-viral monologue that his son -- whom he shares with wife Molly McNearney -- had been born with a heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery at three days old. In the years since, Kimmel has echoed his gratitude to all those involved in his medical care in every post commemorating Billy's birthday since he was born.

In April, Kimmel celebrated Billy's 7th birthday with a sweet note and update about his health.

"Billy turns 7 today and is doing great thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai," he captioned a series of photos featuring his son. "Billy is asking friends 'to give $7 because I'm seven to help kids in the hospital.' (he also wants a spy kit) His goal is 'to raise $100 to help sick kids.' If you’d like to donate - thank you and link in bio."

Billy's Children's Hospital Los Angeles fundraising site had raised more than $42,000.

Kimmel followed up his post with an update -- and another adorable picture of Billy.

"This boy is seven years old because of you," he wrote next to a close up shot of Billy smiling. "Molly and I are overwhelmed by your generous donations to @childrensla and kind messages. Thank you for all the love. We wish you and your families good health and great friends."

Kimmel also shares daughter Jane, 9, with McNearney. The late night host is also the father of Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy.

