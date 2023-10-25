She became a household name for singing about her driver's license, but now Olivia Rodrigo is hitchhiking in a pre-taped prank on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, played a prank on their kids, Jane, 9, and Billy, 6, where the late-night host picked up the 20-year-old GRAMMY winner on the side of the road while en route to drop his kids to school.

Jane is shocked, putting her hands over her mouth and whispering, "Oh my God, Billy! It's Olivia Rodrigo."

A smiling Olivia gets in the car and introduces herself to the excited kiddos. Jane reveals that Olivia's new song, "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl," is one of her favorites, which prompts the singer to respond, "That's one of my favorites too, that's so sweet. Thank you for saying that."

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Billy, however, likes "Get Him Back."

"He wants to get him back for you," Molly tells Olivia. "And then what do you want to do when you get him back?"

"Punch him in the penis!" Billy quips.

"Oh my goodness, am I a bad influence on your children?" the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star asks, laughing.

"No, no, no, he's always been this way, don't worry," Jane assures her.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The thrilled kids hug Olivia on their way out of the car to school, leaving the singer alone with Jimmy and Molly, who urge her not to hitchhike in future.

"I'm sorry, I just, I don't have my driver's license," she jokes.

"I thought you got it last week?" Jimmy retorts, referencing her song lyrics.

"I made it up. This isn't Carpool Karaoke?" Olivia asks.

"We're gonna get sued," Jimmy jokes, referencing James Corden's since-ended Carpool Karaoke segment from The Late Late Show.

Olivia was also a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the host says that he no longer has to get his kids a pet after surprising them with the singer.

"We have to make sure we're listening to the clean versions of your songs because the 'Vampire' song has a catchy little lyric that our son started singing back to us," Kimmel jokes.

"Oh my God, I'm so sorry," she says. "I love using a swear word. I think it's tasteful and necessary." However, Olivia adds that in a few songs she had to dial back the amount of expletives she used.

