Olivia Rodrigo got some adorable dating advice from a little boy, and it's damn good dating advice!

The 20-year-old singer recently appeared on the Recess Therapy show and she straight-up asked a little boy named Miles for dating advice, and Miles did not disappoint.

"How do you think that I find love in my life," the songstress asked, prompting Miles to respond with, "Pick a person that looks kind."

The most adorable part came right after, when Miles put his tiny hand on Rodrigo's knee before telling her, "I really hope you find love."

Rodrigo was visibly moved by the kind gesture, but Miles wasn't done yet. He had her and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum cracking up when Miles also shared, "The only person you can't marry is your cousins."

Miles' dating rules also include no one with baggage and no thieves. Rules to live by.

The sweet advice comes not long after Rodrigo dropped "Vampire," which made waves after fans speculated the track is about her ex, Zack Bia. The DJ recently reacted to the speculation in a new interview with GQ.

"I don't think it's really about me," Bia told the magazine. "I think the Internet just ran with it."

Bia concedes that he might be one part of a fictional composite character, stating, "Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made," he says, firmly denying that their relationship was worth a breakup song. "We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?"

Furthermore, Bia expressed his admiration for "Vampire," describing it as a hit. "The song's so big and so awesome," he tells GQ. "Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula."

In a profile with The New York Times last month, Rodrigo opened up about feeling pressure after dropping Sour in 2021, the debut album that brought her stardom as well as a license to "make mistakes," which she says was evident in the people she chose to date.

"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," she says. "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have -- dated people I shouldn't have."

She didn't name names in the profile but her dating history's been the topic of conversation in just a short amount of time since she became famous.

Her most recent album, Guts, is rumored to be about her failed romance with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. In 2021, she was said to be dating 26-year-old producer Adam Faze, but the two split in early 2022. She was later linked to Bia. They called it quits in August 2022.

