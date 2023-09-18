Olivia Rodrigo's new song, "Vampire," has been making waves, with fans speculating about its inspiration and hidden meanings. While some have assumed the lyrics are about her ex, Zack Bia, the DJ is setting the record straight in a new interview with GQ.

"I don't think it's really about me," Bia tells the magazine. "I think the Internet just ran with it."

Bia concedes that he might be one part of a fictional composite character, stating, "Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made," he says, firmly denying that their relationship was worth a breakup song. "We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?"

Furthermore, Bia expresses his admiration for "Vampire," describing it as a hit. "The song's so big and so awesome," he tells GQ. "Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula."

Splash News

When asked why he didn't address the speculation on TikTok or social media, Bia explains the importance of not pouring cold water on a hot track. "Look, the momentum of a song is so special," he says. "I think Olivia is a generational songwriter. I think she's a generational talent. I'm always just proud of her continued accomplishments."

In "Vampire," Rodrigo sings about an older man using her for fame and metaphorically "sucking the life out of her." The song's lyrics are packed with emotion and vulnerability as Rodrigo addresses past mistakes and the manipulation she experienced. The song's music video, directed by Petra Collins, adds a moody and dramatic visual element to the narrative.

The GRAMMY winner is seen in the video singing into a handheld microphone in what appears to be a field while wearing a strapless white dress and dark lipstick. It is then shown that she is actually on stage as she gets hit by a lighting fixture as the audience looks shocked.

Rodrigo and Bia first sparked romance rumors in April 2022 when the pair were spotted walking around New York City together. The rumored pair called it quits in August 2022.

The romance speculation with Bia -- who was previously romantically linked to Madison Beer -- came just a few months after it was reported that Rodrigo had called it quits with Adam Faze.

Prior to her relationship with Faze, Rodrigo was romantically linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Fans speculated that much of Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, was about Bassett, thus first putting the singer's love life in the spotlight.

