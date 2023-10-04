Olivia Rodrigo does not believe in backtracking when it comes to romantic relationships! In an interview with Pitchfork, the 20-year-old gave her takes on what she believes is overrated and what's underrated, including getting back together with your ex, performing live at awards shows, heartbreak, and more.

When asked about trying things out with your ex for a second (or third) time, Rodrigo firmly voted overrated. "Getting back together with your ex, you guys, the sequel is never as good as the original," the "Vampire" singer declared. "Never."

Instead, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum is a proponent of turning heartbreak into hits -- as seen by her award-winning discography. "I mean, heartbreak, I'm actually gonna have to go with underrated," Rodrigo said. "I feel like if I never endured any heartbreak in my life I wouldn't be half the person I am today and I wouldn't know myself near as well. Or really have any of my songs."

Rodrigo's music has often sparked interest in her love life. Much of her debut album was rumored to be about her failed romance with HSM: TM: TS co-star, Joshua Bassett. In 2021, she was said to be dating 26-year-old producer Adam Faze, but the two split in early 2022. She was later linked to DJ Zack Bia. They called it quits in August 2022.

When the singer dropped her sophomore album, Guts, earlier this month, the June release of its first single, "Vampire," made waves as fans speculated the track was about Bia. The DJ reacted to the speculation in an interview with GQ, admitting that he doesn't think the song is actually about him.

"I don't think it's really about me," Bia told the magazine. "I think the internet just ran with it."

Bia conceded that he might be one part of a fictional composite character, stating, "Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made," he said, firmly denying that their relationship was worth a breakup song. "We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?"

Furthermore, Bia expressed his admiration for "Vampire," describing it as a hit. "The song's so big and so awesome," he tells GQ. "Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula."

In a profile with The New York Times last month, Rodrigo opened up about feeling pressure after dropping Sour in 2021, the debut album that brought her stardom as well as a license to "make mistakes," which she says was evident in the people she chose to date.

"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," she says. "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have -- dated people I shouldn't have."

Considering her thoughts on romantic second chances, it's safe to say Rodrigo won't be making the same choices again.

