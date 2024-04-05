Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel had some parental business to attend to on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live -- and the kindergarten class tea was piping hot.

The Civil War actress and the late-night host rehashed a recent classroom dispute between their sons, who attend school together, swapping two sides of a story involving sharpened pencils and some confusion over a chair.

"They had a fight, you know," Kimmel said of his son, Billy, 6, and Dunst's son, Ennis, who turns 6 next month.

"Oh, I heard in our parent teacher conference," Dunst teased.

"I think Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to maybe sharpen a pencil or something, came back, saw there was an empty chair, sat in it, and then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was sitting in his chair," she explained.

"I heard a similar story," Kimmel replied, suggesting that it was Billy who got up to sharpen a pencil.

"Oh, kids love sharpening pencils," he joked. "You can use them as a weapon to fight for your chair."

He continued, "And then, yeah, there was a displacement there and then they both cried."

"They both cried," Dunst echoed. "It was the only drama I heard. But they're a very sweet group of boys, they all get along very well in class."

Kimmel shares Billy and daughter Jane, 9, with wife Molly McNearney. He is also dad to two adult children, 32-year-old Katie and 30-year-old Kevin, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy.

Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, are parents to Ennis and James, 2.

Responding to a joke that she named her youngest son after Kimmel, Dunst retorted with a laugh, "When he's bad we actually call him Jimmy."

She hilariously admitted that her second-born is "out of control" and has earned the nickname "baby Chris Farley."

"He's hilarious," she said. "He's just like, a crazy little dude."

Dunst noted that her boys have both seen her early aughts turn in the Spider-Man films opposite Tobey Maguire, but she's not sure if they recognize her in the role.

"Jimmy doesn't care," she said. "I think 'cause I have red hair, but Jimmy just wants to watch the wrestling scene over and over and over again."

She added, "Honestly, Ennis is afraid of it."

Dunst is currently promoting her controversial new drama, Civil War, in which she stars opposite Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman and Wagner Moura. The film also features her real-life husband, Plemons.

The couple hit the red carpet together at the movie's Hollywood premiere on April 2, which also happened to be Plemons' 36th birthday.

"We're just going to eat dinner while everyone else watches the movie," Dunst told ET. "And all of our friends are here, so we're basically taking over the party."

From writer-director Alex Garland, known for 28 Days Later and Never Let Me Go, Civil War is a dystopian story set amid the chaos and conflict of a second American Civil War. It debuted last month at South by Southwest and hits theaters in the U.S. on April 12.

