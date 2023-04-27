Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are coming up on a big milestone this summer, their 1-year wedding anniversary. ET's Deidre Behar caught up with Plemons at the premiere of his new HBO Max show, Love and Death, and the 35-year-old actor said he wasn't sure how married life would differ from the one he and Dunst created after they started dating in 2016.

Plemons and Dunst met on the set of Fargo and started dating in 2016. They got engaged the following year, and later welcomed sons Ennis and James in May 2018 and May 2021. The couple then tied the knot last summer in Jamaica.

"Well, it's funny. I wasn't sure how different [marriage] was gonna feel because we've been together for a while and two kids later, it's pretty solid, you know?" he tells ET. "But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it and it does feel different, in a good way."

The Friday Night Lights star also gushed over Dunst, who is as much his life partner as she is his career north star.

"We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much," Plemons said. "She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

Plemons stars opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the new limited series, which is inspired by the book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well by a collection of articles from Texas Monthly titled "Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II." The series sets out to tell the true story of Wylie, Texas, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Plemons stars as Betty's husband, Allan Gore. Olsen portrays Montgomery and Lily Rabe plays Betty.

Plemons underwent a dramatic transformation for the role, and that included nailing the perfect '70s hairdo.

"The hair was something that took us a while to find," he says. "There were many ideas and potential iterations of it, but when I found the look, I sent pictures to my mom and she said, 'Oh my God, 80% of the guys in my yearbook in 1977 had that cut.' And I was like, alright, we found the right one."

Love and Death premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

