Kirsten Dunst Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancé Jesse Plemons

Life as a family of four? Bring it on! Kirsten Dunst is officially a mom of two. The actress revealed that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy named James Robert, with Jesse Plemons four months ago.
"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” she said during a new interview with New York Times published on Friday. "He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."
"I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months," she said with a chuckle, sharing that Plemons has been away for work, filming the Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon. "I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place."
Dunst, who shares 3-year-old son, Ennis, with Plemons, announced her pregnancy in a photo shoot for the cover of W Magazine's Director's Issue in March. The stunning images were directed by Dunst's longtime friend and collaborator, Sofia Coppola. “Every shot was on the floor,” she joked of the photos in the spread. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel."
In August 2019, Dunst opened up about getting back to work post-baby, noting how challenging it was. "I cried to my mother-in-law in the second week," she shared. "It was the hardest job I’ve ever taken, right after five months off with a baby. I was so tired. I would bring home a tuna sandwich from the craft services table. I would take a bath, and then eat my sandwich in bed while I read the pages and learned lines for the next day.”
Luckily for the actress, she's found a partner whom she's thrilled to do life with -- both on and off the screen. "He’s my favorite actor — the best I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn’t know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn’t get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."
